90 Day: The Single Life star Liz Woods calls out ex-husband with abuse claims, photos

90 Day Fiance’s Liz Woods is not holding back. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s Liz Woods dropped a bombshell as she posted explosive pictures to her Instagram revealing bruising and a black eye and pointing the finger right at her second ex-husband, Saied Camacho.

Liz accused her ex, Saied, of abuse

90 Day Fiance’s Liz Woods called our her ex-husband Saied Camacho as she finally opened up and shared pictures of injuries she incurred allegedly at his hands.

Liz posted shocking photos of herself with black eyes and bruising and claimed her ex-husband Saied, was the one who gave them to her.

Liz fired at Saied for trying to claim his “10 minutes of fame” after recently speaking out about her relationship with Big Ed Brown and said she will give it to him by revealing what he did. She went on to say that she is not going to comment further on the restraining order but wants to reveal the abuse.

She accused Saied’s sister of stalking her at work and claimed there is video footage as proof. She also accused his family of trying to cover up domestic violence.

Liz ended the post by calling Saied a “narcissistic piece of crap” and claimed she is no longer afraid of him.

Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

But Liz wasn’t finished yet as she posted another picture with another mysterious caption. The picture shows Liz at dinner with a red and bruised eye. She added again that she is no longer afraid of Saied and feels safe and loved with her partner.

Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

Liz Woods got back together with Big Ed

So who exactly is this mystery partner Liz is posting about? None other than her former fiance, Big Ed Brown.

It’s a little hard to keep up with these two, as last time we checked, Liz was trying to get Big Ed fired.

After Liz leaked an explosive phone call between her and Big Ed where Big Ed was being verbally abusive to her, fans were shocked. It looked like the end of the road for the Single Life couple and there was even a petition to have Big Ed fired.

But before long, rumors began sparking that Liz and Big Ed were back together and not just back together but engaged. The rumors were apparently true and the two are indeed engaged. So the partner that Liz refers to in the post, is none other than Big Ed himself.

Will the two be able to have a smoother relationship this time around? Only time will tell.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.