90 Day: The Single Life star Jeniffer Tarazona talks disastrous relationship with Tim Malcolm says it was ‘total hell’

Jeniffer Tarazona had choice words for ex-boyfriend Tim Malcolm in The Single Life Season 2 teaser. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube.

Jeniffer Tarazona talks about her relationship with Tim Malcolm ahead of her TLC return in 90 Day: The Single Life.

The Colombian described her romance with Malcolm as total hell as she moved on to Jesse Meester.

Jesse Meester appeared in the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex-girlfriend Darcey Silva.

Their tumultuous relationship was one of the most dramatic in the TLC series history.

Jesse developed a reputation as a 90 Day Fiance villain over the ties with Silva.

However, it appears he has met his match with Jeniffer as she couldn’t stop gushing about the Dutch personal trainer.

Jeniffer Tarazona describes relationship with Tim Malcolm

In The Single Life Season 2 trailer, Jeniffer takes a dig at her ex-boyfriend saying, “Dating Tim was a complete disaster. It was terrible.”

In another teaser via US Magazine, Jeniffer continues to describe the relationship.

“It was a complete disaster when we met. He was still friends with his ex. It just didn’t feel right to me. It was just something off.

The Single Life teaser plays clips from the former couple where Jeniffer is seen urging Tim to be intimate with her “I want you to conquer me”, she said in the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days clip.

“I never had sex with him. It repels me. Wake up, you’re a man, act like a man.”

In another clip from the TLC series, the Colombian model blast Tim for rejecting her displays of affection.

“Two weeks with someone that you don’t get along, you don’t have chemistry, you don’t kiss, you don’t have sex, you don’t even like, it’s a total hell.”

Tim and Jeniffer’s short-lived romance

Despite describing Jeniffer as his ‘dream woman’ before moving to Colombia to date her, they seemingly lacked physical chemistry.

Tim appeared uninterested in getting intimate with the model. 90 Day Fiance viewers questioned Tim Malcolm’s sexuality and even his gender.

In addition, Jeniffer struggled to get over Tim’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Veronica Rodriguez.

Despite the lack of chemistry, the couple continued dating. Malcolm gave her a promise ring before departing from Colombia.

It was the same ring he gave his ex-girlfriend Veronica which didn’t help with the Colombian model’s jealousy issues. Tim confirmed they were still together and trying to get Jeniffer to America during the Tell-All event.

However, in 2020 Malcolm appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined to confirm the relationship was over.