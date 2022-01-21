Season 2 of The Single Life ended on a good note for the cast looking to find love again. Pic credit: TLC

The finale episode of 90 Day: The Single Life delivered some shocking moments and unforeseen relationship twists and turns as the cast tried to make positive strides in their dating lives.

There were several high points during the episode and surprise revelations that left the season ending on a high note.

Several shocking situations happened during the finale of 90 Day: The Single Life

Jeniffer and Jesse called Jeniffer’s ex-lover Cacua so Jesse could get some clarification and feel better about leaving Colombia. Cacua said that while he and Jeniffer were intimate, there was no penetration, but that he still had feelings for her. Jeniffer also mentioned that he was horny all the time.

Jesse didn’t feel that great about their friendship by the end of the conversation and on the way to the airport, Jeniffer said she would put distance between them.

Jeniffer also brought up having babies with Jesse and said that he’s on board but that they are taking things step by step. After a tearful goodbye, Jesse left Colombia and they now have to figure out where they are going to live because Jesse does not want to do long distance.

Big Ed revealed the sad news that his beloved dog Teddy had passed away and that he received a lot of comfort from one person in particular.

That person ended up being his ex-girlfriend Liz Woods and the pair announced that after only eight days of reconciliation they were engaged.

Big Ed and Liz Woods announced their engagement after coming together in the wake of Ed’s dog Teddy’s passing. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life viewers saw budding relationships during the finale

Debbie finally met up with her date Bill in San Diego. Colt and Debbie’s friend Audrey both got to meet him before they were left on their date alone together. There was hand-holding, good conversation, and compliments from both sides, and Debbie was happy to feel like she was out of the friend zone and on her way to something significant.

Debbie and her date got along well and she was happy with how things went. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie met up with her Ukrainian friend and said that she is still interested in dating Josh despite the fact that he has two kids with two different women. She said that she doesn’t like that he doesn’t text her as much as she wanted and also wanted to gauge his interest in having more kids.

When Natalie had a video call with Josh, she addressed most of her concerns. Josh said that he has a commitment to his kids and his business in LA and that she has to understand that; however, he affirmed that he does want to pursue something with her. Josh invited Natalie to LA and she accepted.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream Fridays on Discovery+.