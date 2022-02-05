90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie Mordovtseva learns of her immigration status during the Tell All special

90 Day: The Single Life’s Natalie Mordovtseva broke down during the Tell All. Pic credit: Discovery+

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All special gave fans another dose of drama as cast members revealed secrets they’ve kept hidden.

Natalie Mordovtseva confronted her husband, Mike Youngquist, and immediately, there was tension between the two. She mentioned they hadn’t seen one another for about three months since Mike lives in Washington and Natalie is now living in Florida.

Natalie’s immigration status was mentioned during a conversation about their relationship, and things quickly got intense.

Natalie Mordovtseva was unclear about her green card status during 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

When 90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro asked about Natalie’s green card status, Mike revealed the paperwork was never filed. This means Natalie’s legal status has not changed.

When she heard the news, Natalie was visibly surprised. She kept stating, “We did file, we did file,” getting more emotional each time. She was under the impression that her status had changed or was being processed. She had no idea that nothing had been filed and repeatedly asked Mike, “What do you mean we didn’t do it?”

Mike, showing very little emotion, simply said, “We never got to that stage to adjust her status, so she literally has no paperwork right now.” From there, Mike said he wants to officially get divorced and will be filing the paperwork for that very soon.

After hearing this, Natalie burst into tears. She told Mike, “I am not a toy. You can’t bring me to another country and expect me to survive. You can’t do this to me.” Mike had very little to say in response. He wished her the best and simply said it was time for them both to move on.

Even more upset at this point, Natalie ran off stage. Off-camera, she was heard crying to producers and saying she just wanted him to file the divorce papers and get it over with.

Mike was still supporting Natalie financially after their split

It was also revealed that despite Natalie being in Florida and leaving him behind, Mike continued to support her financially. She had one of his bank cards, into which he would deposit money, for her to have access to the funds. After learning that Natalie was dating new people, Mike decided to cut her off and no longer give her money.

Natalie said she felt Mike’s decision was unfair because she gave him four years of her life and didn’t take anything with her when she left. She argued that her time with Mike was unpleasant; she gained 20 pounds and started using antidepressants due to the struggles in their relationship.

Mike believed that he was being used, saying Natalie didn’t love him and that he “gave her everything, but it wasn’t enough.” After cutting her off, Mike said Natalie continued to reach out to him, but he refused to respond. In the end, Mike said he has no hard feelings towards Natalie and hoped she finds someone to make her happy.

90 Day: The Single Life is streaming on Discovery+.