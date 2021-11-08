90 Day: The Single Life couple Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona share steamy video on 6-month anniversary

Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life couple Jesse Mester and Jeniffer Tarazona have been heating up social media with their steamy photos over the past few months.

Their relationship has just hit the 6-month mark and in celebration of that, the pair shared a video on social media showing some hot and heavy moments from their romance.

We will soon see more of this duo, plus get more insight into Jesse and Jeniffer’s relationship when Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres in a few days. People were quite shocked when Jesse — who is Darcey Silva’s ex and Jeniffer, who was once in a relationship with Tim Malcolm, started sharing coupledom videos and pictures on social media.

The pair didn’t confirm much until they were revealed as cast members on the Disovery+ dating show, and now they are no longer trying to stay silent about their love.

Jesse Meester shares a glimpse of his love for girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazano

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star just declared his love for girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona on Instagram. And he gave people a glimpse of how they’ve been spending the past six months together by posting a video showing behind-the-scenes clips of their date nights, vacations, and other private moments.

It seems the couple took a trip to the Canary Islands to celebrate their six-month anniversary as noted by Jesse in his post.

“Our journey started on another island which you will see soon on Discovery+ but Tenerife was always in our plans. Now here we are! We made it to the beautiful Canary Islands @jeniffer_tarazona and here’s a glimpse of our love and time in Tenerife,” he wrote.

Jeniffer Tarazano talks magical moments with Jesse Meester

Jeniffer also reposted Jesse’s video and shared a sweet note about their budding romance.

Many 90 Day Fiance critics were surprised to learn about Jesse and Jeniffer. As a matter of fact, some critics are convinced that the Amsterdam native is trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame by dating Tim Malcolm’s ex.

However, the couple is still going strong six months later and Jeniffer spoke about their magical relationship in her Instagram post.

“Words can’t describe how beautiful, intense and magic has been living this present with you. I feel that my life completely changed since I met you and now in this new chapter,” Wrote Jeniffer.

She continued, “We are creating an exquisite love flower, one that can fulfill our life’s and our loved ones with its perfume, one [that] can adorned our surroundings and [especially] one [that] can overcome anything with its delicate power.”

“Te amo mi vida @jessemeeste. #6monthsanniversary” added Jeniffer.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life begins streaming on Friday, November 12 on Discovery+.