90 Day The Single Life: Big Ed called out for fake crying while talking about his breakup with Liz Woods

Big Ed Brown is getting called out after his previous appearance on 90 Day Bares All where he opened up about his breakup with the Liz Woods.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star, who will appear in Season 2 of the Discovery+ dating show, recently sat down with Shaun Robinson. The TLC star opened up about his behavior during his relationship with Liz and explained why he decided to break up with her via text.

During the exchange, Big Ed claimed that if he had spoken to Liz or seen her he would not have been able to go through with the breakup. In a sneak peek for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life Ed broke down in tears while on a date when the topic turned to Liz.

However, not everyone is buying the tears and someone called him out on that during his latest appearance on 90 Day Bares All.

90 Day viewer accuses Big Ed of faking tears

A fan told Big Ed that he deserves an Oscar for his performance when he broke into tears while talking about Liz. The viewer was not buying Ed’s emotional display and called him out via a nasty tweet, which was read during the segment.

The viewer called the reality TV personality a “trash human” and accused him of manipulating Liz.

“So a lot of people thought you were faking the tears,” said Shaun.

“The only response. I have to this, is that I had never been to therapy in 56 years and I’ve been in therapy for six months, I’m still learning,” responded Big Ed.

However, even as he spoke about therapy Molly Hopkins and her boyfriend Kelly seemed to think he was putting on a show again. And during Big Ed’s explanation, Shaun Robinson noticed that Kelly rolled his eyes and questioned him about it.

“I just don’t wanna hear about the therapy,” explained Kelly. “He was good in the beginning saying he owned up to his… just keep owning up.”

“He’s giving me some tough love,” responded Big Ed who later admitted, “Okay yeah. I learned my lesson and it is time to man up and move on and that’s what I’m tryna do.”

Big Ed broke up with Liz Woods via text

During his previous appearance on 90 Day Bares All, Big Ed was asked about his breakup with Liz Woods which was done via text instead of face to face.

However, the 56-year-old claimed that he didn’t have the strength to end things with the 28-year-old in person and claimed.

“I was weak,” claimed Big Ed. “I knew that if I saw her or spoke to her that I couldn’t…I wasn’t strong enough.”

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.