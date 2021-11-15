90 Day Fiance’s Yara Zaya offended critics with her recent stance on marijuana usage

Yara Zaya annoyed 90 Day Fiance viewers who found her opinions on marijuana usage to be problematic. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Yara Zaya made sweeping claims that marijuana use is not good and that it affects your brain negatively and she knows from personal experience watching people.

She said she does not partake in it and condemned young people who smoke and anyone who doesn’t use it for pain.

Her opinions really irritated 90 Day Fiance critics who think that she should have kept her viewpoints to herself to avoid coming off as judgemental and ignorant.

Yara realized that she hit a point of contention with her followers and tried to defend her statements as a personal opinion and said that she doesn’t think people who smoke weed are bad but that it is bad for their brains.

90 Day Fiance viewers came for Yara Zaya after her controversial opinions on marijuana

Yara’s rant about marijuana being a negative thing irritated 90 Day Fiance viewers who came for Yara on social media.

A Reddit thread was started with the subject, “Princess Yara is pissy now! She could have either not answered or just said no but her clean healthy brain doesn’t know when to tell her to shut up.” The thread included a video clip of Yara’s statements.

Yara received a lot of criticism for not including the negative effects of alcohol abuse in her statements since her husband Jovi has been identified as having a drinking problem.

One Redditor with the top comment said, “Weed is better than being an alcoholic like her husband.”

On Instagram, a well-known 90 Day fan page bashed Yara for her standpoint.

They reposted her Instagram stories video and added the caption, “Yara, the pillar of morality and superiority.”

90 Day Fiance critics have been annoyed with Yara Zaya for a lot of reasons

Many 90 Day Fiance critics, who think that Yara tries to flex too hard on Instagram, are annoyed that she is always trying to show off the material things she has.

Her treatment of Jovi’s family has also been widely condemned. From kicking Jovi’s family out of their house during holiday dinner after they drove hours to be there, to making Jovi’s grandma pack up her apartment while she sat around with baby Mylah and then took credit for the moving, Yara has rubbed viewers the wrong way time and time again.

Yara’s business practices have also come into question as shady because she was not only caught lying about making her own clothes she sells but also ousted as upselling clothes she buys from cheap online retailers.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.