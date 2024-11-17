90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily still married to her ex-husband? Everything we know

Tigerlily Abdelfattah married Adnan Abdelfattah this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but is there a second husband in the picture?

Viewers learned this season that Tigerlily was previously married before meeting Adnan online.

In her first confessional, Tigerlily opened up about her ex, calling him “very controlling.”

According to the TLC newbie, her ex didn’t allow her to have friends, and she equated marriage to being in prison.

Tigerlily stayed married to Darren for eight years for the sake of their children, but eventually, she “gathered the courage to take back control” of her life.

Tigerlily said her divorce took four years and that it was a “horrible process.”

However, the Frisco, Texas-based handwriting analyst noted that she was financially compensated in her divorce settlement and stated that she and her children are “well taken care of.”

Here’s what legal documents reveal about Tigerlily’s marital status

According to documents obtained by Monsters and Critics, Tigerlily may still be legally married to her ex, Darren Mark Taylor.

Darren filed for divorce from Tigerlily on June 24, 2021, eight years after they tied the knot.

Six days after the filing, a notice of nonsuit was filed and then granted by a judge.

The first divorce case was closed and is currently not active following the final decree of the nonsuit being filed and granted.

Tigerlily — whose legal name at the time of her divorce was Mariko Leigh Moss Taylor — then submitted her own petition for divorce on August 11, 2021.

A notice of nonsuit was filed on February 16, 2022, and the order granting the request was filed on the same day.

The second divorce case was closed after the final decree of nonsuit was filed and granted.

Per ONDA Family Law, a nonsuit means that “if both parties have filed pleadings (paperwork) asking for some relief, then it will take both of them to get it dismissed. If only one party has filed something with the Court, then it only takes that one person to dismiss the action.”

According to online public records, it seems that Tigerlily and Darren are still technically husband and wife.

Tigerlily’s marriage could impede Adnan’s coming to America

So, if Tigerlily is, indeed, still married to Darren, what does that mean for her and Adnan’s marriage?

Tigerlily and Adnan wed in his native country, Jordan, on the first day they met each other in person.

Because Tigerlily already technically has one husband, Darren, she wouldn’t be able to also be legally wed to Adnan in the States.

If Adnan still intends to move to the US with Tigerlily on a visa, her marriage situation would certainly complicate matters.

Tigerlily revealed that the plan is to bring Adnan to America after they got hitched, but it’s unclear whether he’s here or still in Jordan and/or they’re still sticking to their original plans.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.