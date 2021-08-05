90 Day Fiance’s Rose Vega reveals what life is like after the show

Rose is doing great after leaving 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @rose_vega_official/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days followed around an American who found love abroad. Fans immediately got sucked into Rose Vega and Big Ed Brown’s story, since nothing was what it seemed.

Rose has moved on

Now, Rose is speaking out regarding her time on the hit TLC show. Between Rose’s glow-up and business ventures, she took the time to let Vice know how she has been coping since the show ended.

Evidently, 90 Day Fiance fans have a lot to look forward to from Rose, who said, “Even I’m getting excited to find out what life has in store.” The Philippines native shared that her time on the show was a Godsend.

Rose doesn’t regret 90 Day Fiance

She told her supporters that her success on the show was “God’s way for me to achieve the life I have today.”

Rose, who is a mother of one, is set on making a full-blown career as a model, vlogger, and businesswoman. She has already started her own YouTube channel with over 700,000 followers.

Rose’s time with Big Ed

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ fans couldn’t get over at how rude the 54-year-old San Diego native was to the 23-year-old. TLC viewers felt that the relationship was creepy at the best of times.

Big Ed often came across as the villain of the show, especially after he demanded Rose shave her legs. He also gifted her with lingerie and mouth wash for her “not pretty” breath.

Fans learned that Rose suffered from an ulcer. Luckily she is on the mend, telling readers, “My ulcer is doing OK now. I’m taking medicine, and it’s doing really well.”

Rose also revealed that she hasn’t given up on love but is concentrating on “family and opportunities” first.

A second chance at love

As for her ex, Big Ed, he will be back on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life to try and find love for the third time. TLC fans can only hope he has learned his lesson after his failed relationships with Rose and Liz Marie.

While it doesn’t look like Rose will take another spin on the merry-go-round that is reality TV, she wants fans to know that she is perfectly content with the life she is living now.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.