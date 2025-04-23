90 Day Fiance’s Patrick Mendes undergoes first facial cosmetic procedure

Add Patrick Mendes to the list of 90 Day Fiance stars to undergo cosmetic enhancements.

Patrick has decided to get facial injections after expressing concern about his declining self-confidence.

Patrick and his wife, Thais Ramone, are sharing their personal life with 90 Day Fiance fans in Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries.

During Episode 3, Dear Diary, I’m Insecure, Patrick shared that after getting into the best shape of his life, he was sidelined when he suffered an injury playing flag football.

Patrick tore a knee muscle that required surgery, setting him back on his goals.

After gaining 20 pounds of unwanted weight and experiencing a slower-than-expected recovery, Patrick explored options to make himself feel better again.

Patrick was unhappy with his wrinkles

“I just feel like my body’s betrayed me all of a sudden,” Patrick admitted during a chat with Thais.

“I’m getting older, and even my baby face is starting to get wrinkles on it,” Patrick shared. “My eyes, like, squint when I smile, so that’s why I have these wrinkles.”

That’s when Thais offered to help her husband.

“We can get, like, Botox,” Thais suggested.

Patrick admitted that Botox wouldn’t help his knee heal more quickly, but Thais sold him on getting his “baby face” back.

“So then you have your confidence back,” Thais told him. “Botox will help you now, and you can worry about the weight later.”

Initially, Patrick thought it was a waste of time, but one week later, he gave in to Thais’ suggestion.

Patrick got Botox in his face

On his drive to get his injections, Patrick admitted that the idea of Botox “weirds” him out, but he agreed that Thais had a point.

“I’m a salesman, so looking good is definitely a big part of the job,” Patrick confessed. “And we have a saying on our team: ‘If you look good, you feel good, you sell.'”

Patrick decided upon a wrinkle relaxer, also known as a neurotoxin, injected in his forehead, between his eyes, and under his eyes.

Despite his apprehension about needles in his face, Patrick said the pinches felt “fine.”

After his procedure, Patrick said he looked better and felt better, and his self-confidence was boosted as a result.

“It’s definitely helped put me back into a good place,” Patrick confessed. “Look at us, sexy, hot, young parents, no wrinkles in sight.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.