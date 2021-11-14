90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Lima clarified her relationship status to fans

Larissa Lima revealed her relationship status to her followers. Pic credit: TLC

Larissa Lima has a checkered dating history since arriving in America and 90 Day Fiance fans got to watch all the drama unfold on their TV screens.

Larissa was arrested three times for domestic violence against her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, which solidified her to 90 Day Fiance viewers as a volatile, toxic, and difficult person to be with.

When her second American man, Eric Nichols, came along, Larissa took her outlandish behavior into that relationship and viewers watched their connection unfurl on Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

They were still together by the end of the season and Larissa ended up moving from Las Vegas to Eric’s hometown of Colorado Springs where the pair went through countless breakups before Larissa moved back to Las Vegas around August of 2021.

The former 90 Day Fiance star did a Q&A with her followers on Instagram where she clarified that she was single, how long she’s been single, if she ever wants to get married again, and whether she has a crush on anyone.

Larissa Lima revealed her relationship status on social media

During her Instagram Q&A, Larissa answered a bunch of fan questions and a lot of them had to do with her love life.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

When one person asked her if she and Eric were still together she replied, “We’re “friends”. I’m SINGLE for almost 7 months now.”

Another fan asked her if she had a crush on anyone and Larissa revealed that she had a crush on herself.

Someone else asked Larissa if she would ever get married again and she responded, “If I want…Not in my plans.”

Larissa answered fan questions about her relationship status. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima continues to get plastic surgeries

Larissa recently got her already-modified breasts redone to go even larger. She also had reconstruction surgery done on her belly button after a previous procedure left her without one.

Larissa plans on going bigger again with her boobs and is showing no signs of slowing down on getting surgeries. Larissa even said that part of the reason why she moved back to Las Vegas was to be closer to her plastic surgeon.

Larissa has said she considers her work on OnlyFans her job and that part of her job is maintaining her body and the way she does that is through surgeries.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.