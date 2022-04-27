90 Day Fiance’s Hazel Cagalitan shows off stunning 10-year glow up

Hazel Cagalitan shared pictures of her 10-year glow up with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Hazel Cagalitan treated her followers on social media to comparison photos taken of herself 10 years apart. The contrasting photos highlighted her glow up.

The Philippines native has remained relatively quiet on social media recently, following the explosive breakup and then reconnection she had with her husband Tarik, so this post was rather rare.

The motive for posting the photo appears to be in commemoration of Hazel turning 30.

90 Day viewers first met Hazel on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days and were able to follow her and Tarik’s journey again on Season 8 of the flagship show.

Hazel Cagalitan showed off her 10-year glow up to 90 Day Fiance fans

Through her Instagram Stories, Hazel shared a picture of herself from 10 years ago at age 20 next to a recent picture of herself at 30.

Both photos were taken from the side, although the photo from when she was 20 was taken much closer up. The 20-year-old Hazel picture also did not have the clearest quality.

In any case, the difference between the two photos was stark as Hazel appears to have glowed up.

Hazel showed off her 10-year transformation. Pic credit: @illipina/Instagram

Hazel Cagalitan and Tarik Myers had a nasty and public feud on social media

In December 2021, Tarik and Hazel had a nasty and accusatory public breakup on Instagram.

It started when Tarik changed his bio description to appear to be calling Hazel a snake as he accompanied that with several pictures of a woman’s legs in heels with the phrase “Trust No One” over it. At that time, Hazel was still following him.

From there, Hazel accused Tarik of mental and emotional abuse and Tarik said that Hazel wasn’t even in the same state as him anymore and that she would have to go back to the Philippines.

After that, Tarik appeared to make pleas to Hazel to come back and drop the online drama. A short time later, around the 2022 New Year, the social media feud ended.

They have since reconciled after all the drama and have posted dancing and other videos together on social media.

Neither Hazel nor Tarik have publically addressed the entire situation, how things went so bad, or how they were able to recover from it.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.