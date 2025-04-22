90 Day Fiance’s Ella dumps Johnny after he visits another woman during his visit to the US

It’s over between Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 couple has officially called it quits after Ella decided to pull the plug.

Ella returned to the 90 Day Fiance franchise in Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries and updated viewers on her and Johnny’s years-long, long-distance relationship.

Johnny finally traveled from China to the US after years of delays.

He and Ella enjoyed their time together in Idaho, but it was short-lived.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Initially, Johnny was scheduled to stay for at least three to six months, the full visa term, but he returned to China earlier than expected.

Apparently, Johnny didn’t realize how expensive America was, so he was only in the US for 45 days.

Not only that, but Johnny pulled a move that caught Ella by surprise.

Ella reveals that Johnny stayed with another woman during his trip to America

As she explained, “When he left, he did not go to China directly. He went to Arizona.”

Ella said she received a message from a woman who lives in Arizona claiming that she was dating Johnny.

Upon hearing the news, Ella confronted Johnny, and he admitted that after leaving Idaho, he went to Arizona to “see this other woman.”

According to Ella, Johnny had been talking to the other woman “for a while” before coming to America to meet Ella for the first time.

Johnny stayed with the other woman for three days before returning to China.

Ella said that Johnny has tried to “earn” forgiveness and apologize, calling it the “biggest mistake” of his life.

Although Johnny admitted to staying with the other woman, he told Ella they were just friends and nothing physical happened between them.

However, Ella wasn’t buying it.

Ella dumps Johnny via video chat

Ella stuck by Johnny because she was still in love with him, but it soon became too painful for her.

The physical distance between them and Johnny betraying Ella’s trust became her breaking point, so she ended things via video chat.

During their conversation, Johnny revealed that he was busy saving up to return to Idaho again.

Ella called out Johnny for delaying his trip and admitted she couldn’t handle him coming and going in her life.

“I really wanna talk about Arizona,” Ella told Johnny.

“You really wanna talk about that?” Johnny asked.

Ella continued, “Well, you left to go see another girl, and then you left back to China. My point is, is that you change all the time. You’re never consistent.”

Johnny promised to try his best to show Ella he could make it happen, but by that point, Ella was done.

“I just don’t think I can handle this anymore,” a tearful Ella remarked. “I really want to be able to start a family and have a life with someone, and it’s been four years, and it’s not gone anywhere.”

“I just don’t think that we’re meant to be together,” Ella added.

Johnny asked Ella whether she was ending things, and once again, she was overcome with emotion.

“I truly love you, and I’m going to miss you so much … I appreciate and love you. I wish you nothing but happiness,” Ella told Johnny.

Ultimately, Ella felt she learned from her mistakes in her and Johnny’s relationship and was looking forward to her future.

Sources claimed Johnny was talking to multiple women

It seems as though previous gossip surrounding Johnny’s trip to America was true all along.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Johnny was accused of cheating on Ella during his trip to the US.

A source told In Touch, “Ella begged Johnny not to go to Arizona, but he did anyways and is now saying he should not have, and he feels bad.”

Reportedly, the woman in Arizona was an Instagram “fan,” and things escalated after they began chatting online.

Additionally, there were other women who alleged that Johnny was talking with them, too.

But all that is water under the bridge now that Ella has officially broken it off with Johnny.

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.