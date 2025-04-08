90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett undergoes plastic surgery: ‘I’ve been hiding it my entire life’

Chantel Everett is ready to have the body she’s always wanted.

The 90 Day Fiance star is documenting her plastic surgery journey on 90 Day Diaries this season.

Chantel joined Season 6 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, and her storyline will center around her insecurities and how she’s taking control of them.

Chantel revealed that she was born with a birthmark on her lower abdomen that has always made her feel self-conscious.

In a vulnerable moment, Chantel showed her birthmark to viewers as she sat on her bathroom floor recording herself.

“I’ve been hiding it my entire life,” Chantel shared as she showed off the large, dark-colored spot below her navel.

Chantel concealed her birthmark for years after being made fun of

As Chantel shared, she was in middle school when her shirt came up, and a boy noticed the dark spot on her abdomen.

“He thought it was disgusting, and he started making fun of me to his friends,” Chantel confessed.

She said that from that day forward, she would cover her birthmark with makeup because she still wanted to show her stomach but wanted to make sure the dark spot was concealed.

Over the years, Chantel has learned to use makeup to hide her birthmark. After peels, lasers, and creams failed to disguise it, she decided concealer was her best option.

In a clip shared by @90dayfiance on Instagram, Chantel showed viewers how she applied concealer to make it appear invisible.

Chantel admitted that her insecurities stemmed far beyond middle school, too.

She told viewers that the first night she was intimate with her now ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno, he started to cry.

“In hindsight, I wonder if it was [because] he was going to be stuck with such an ugly body,” she confessed. “That’s how I feel.”

But Chantel was ready to take matters into her own hands, sharing that she was going under the knife in just a few days.

Chantel doubts her decision to go under the knife

During the Monday, April 7 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Chantel stated that her intimate partners never noticed her imperfection but often ghosted her the next day, adding to her insecurities.

Chantel admitted she was having conflicting thoughts about having plastic surgery, questioning whether it was worth it or if she should continue to use makeup to conceal the dark spot.

Chantel also confessed she was scared about the surgery, but on the way to her pre-op appointment, her mom, Karen, tried to set her mind at ease.

Karen admitted she thought her daughter’s birthmark was “so cute” and resembled a bunny rabbit.

Chantel’s surgeon explained his plans when they got to the doctor’s office.

He planned to cut out the birthmark and do some liposuction to reduce the scarring but wasn’t sure he’d be able to remove the entire birthmark, leaving it looking like a small C-section scar.

Chantel’s surgery was a success: ‘1,000 percent worth it’

Despite her apprehension, Chantel’s surgery went well, and she even joked as she got into the car to head home, “New waist, who dis?”

Admittedly, Chantel was extremely sore and in pain, but in the end, her surgery was well worth it. Her surgeon was even able to remove her entire birthmark.

“I am so happy,” Chantel admitted post-surgery. “Even though I’ve endured so much pain with the surgery, it’s 1,000 percent worth it for me.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.