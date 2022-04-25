90 Day Fiance’s Anna and Mursel welcome son via surrogate in Ukraine — Here’s how Anna got him to Poland

Mursel and Anna welcomed their first child together, a son, who was born via surrogate. Pic credit: @annamcampisi/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu are proud parents of a new baby boy!

Anna announced the happy news on Monday, revealing that her and Mursel’s son was born in Ukraine via a surrogate.

90 Day Fiance couple Anna Campisi, Mursel Mistanoglu welcome son Gokhan John

Gokhan John was born on April 11. He is the first child for Anna, 39, and Mursel, also 39, as a couple and is Anna’s fourth child. She has three older sons from a previous marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Anna shared several photos of herself, Mursel, and baby Gokhan and gave the back story on Gokhan’s dramatic entrance into the world.

“Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John He was born 4/11/22, 5 weeks early. He’s doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches,” Anna announced on Instagram. “Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she’s such an amazing woman!”

Last summer, Anna and Mursel announced that they had sent their embryos to Ukraine. In an Instagram post from July 2021, Anna told her followers, “I’m feeling so emotional right now! Our 3 embryos are being carried to Ukraine today and we are signing with our surrogate today! Keep us in your prayers!”

Continuing to tell Gokhan’s climactic birth story, Anna’s caption explained why she and Mursel were separated during their baby’s arrival: “We want to shout out to an amazing non-profit group, Dynamo Project. Upon arrival to Poland we spoke with the group to start logistics of our travel into Ukraine. They asked to see Mursel’s Schengen Visa to see if it was a one entry or multi entry visa. We found out it was a one time entry visa. So from there the plan was for Mursel to stay in Poland. If he came with to Ukraine, he wouldn’t be allowed to leave. So I had to go into Ukraine alone.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Traveling to war-torn Ukraine was likely a stressful event for Anna. Luckily for her, the Dynamo Project orchestrated travel and lodging amid the unrest in Ukraine.

“Thank God for this amazing group Dynamo Project! I didn’t have to go alone,” Anna’s caption continued. “They planned the logistics including travel into ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine, and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time. We left Warsaw with Project Dynamo, they crossed us across the border by foot and then transported us to a safer hotel.”

Mursel’s health scare amid Baby Gokhan’s arrival

The following day – a day that should have been joyful – Anna received some concerning news about Mursel on her way back to the hotel.

“The next day I was transported to pick up our baby and get all of the documents completed while inside Lviv, Ukraine. On our way back to the hotel, they told me Mursel was transported to the hospital via ambulance, due to heart pain. A member of Project Dynamo stayed with him until I was able to meet him so he wouldn’t be lost in the shuffle.”

Luckily, Mursel’s tests came back normal and Anna was able to cross the border into Poland with baby Gokhan.

“Then I was transported to the border and walked across into Poland with the baby. They got me to the hospital where Mursel was. The tests came back that his heart was ok and bloodwork came back ok. So we went back to Warsaw after. Dynamo Project helped with that also. This is such an amazing group!”

Anna continued to explain a bit more about what Dynamo Project offers and provided her followers with information to donate to the cause.

Earlier this year, the beekeepers announced they were expecting a baby boy. Their IVF journey was chronicled during Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.