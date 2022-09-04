90 Day Fiance: Yve Arellano soaking up the sun amid ongoing marital drama

Yve Arellano searches for strength amid her marital troubles. Pic credit: @yve_arellano/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yve Arellano is doing her best to enjoy life amid the drama with her husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed.

During the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All, it was revealed that Mohamed had been cheating on Yve and having inappropriate conversations with other women.

Yve found out about his infidelity after she discovered a string of messages on his phone that he sent to another woman.

Mohamed did not deny his actions and pleaded for Yve to allow him the opportunity to right his wrongs.

Yve did not initially make any major announcements regarding the status of her relationship with Mohamed since the news went public.

Since then, Yve has been focusing on herself and attempting to ignore the negativity and drama caused by her relationship with Mohamed.

Yve Arellano channels Beyonce for strength

In a recent Instagram post, Yve told her followers that she’s working on finding her inner strength as she begins her healing journey.

She shared a video with a collection of photos showing herself lying by the pool and enjoying time in the sun.

She added the song Alien Superstar by Beyonce to the video, with lyrics that intend to motivate and encourage women to feel empowered and strong.

In her caption, Yve wrote, “Soaking up that #sun for #strength #balance #☯️ #healing & #rejuvenation filling up those #energy #tanks.”

It appears that Yve is ready to heal from the incident with Mohamed. Fans will have to wait and see if that means working things out in their relationship or ending things entirely and moving on.

Yve Arellano was accused of domestic abuse by Mohamed Abdelhamed

Shortly after their marital issues became known to the public, things between Yve and Mohamed got even messier when she was accused of domestic abuse.

In Touch reported that Yve had been allegedly arrested on domestic abuse charges. A rep for Yve immediately came out to defend her, saying Mohamed lied and falsified those allegations.

Her rep claims it was all just a plot to allow Mohamed to stay in America since a separation would prevent him from being eligible for a green card.

It was also clarified that Yve was not arrested, and the whole thing was just Mohamed’s way of looking for a loophole to remain in the US.

Since then, Yve has received support from fans and fellow 90 Day cast members as she navigates this tricky situation.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.