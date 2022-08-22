90 Day Fiance: Yve Arellano gets support from her followers after sharing quote about ‘sorrow’

Yve Arellano shares a quote about sorrow amid marital woes. Pic credit: @yve_arellano/Instagram

Yve Arellano is getting support as her marital drama continues to play out on social media.

The news hit the blogs a few weeks ago that her husband Mohamed Abdelhamed was having an inappropriate relationship with two women he met online.

Screenshots of their conversation were plastered all over Instagram but it wasn’t until recently that Yve finally responded to the inappropriate text exchanges between Mohamed and the women.

90 Day Fiance viewers are not surprised at Mohamed’s behavior, as we saw plenty of red flags while their relationship played out on the show.

Mohamed made it no secret that he desperately wanted a green card and when he wanted to rush his wedding to Yve and she didn’t, he told her that he would find another sponsor.

The couple got into an argument over that issue and viewers bashed Mohamed and urged Yve to not go through with the wedding.

Nonetheless, Yve felt they were in love and she married the Israeli native — but it wasn’t long before things fell apart.

Yve Arellano shares a quote about sorrow

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a quote on Instagram about sorrow after she finally responded to the drama surrounding her new husband.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yve posted a selfie on Instagram along with screenshots from a book titled The Prophet and shared a snippet in her caption.

“The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain ☯️ of #joy & #sorrow The Prophet, by Kahlil Gibran one of my #favs. #📚 #yve_arellano,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, one Instagram user had a few words for Yve.

“Just imagine if you did not find out what he was doing 😢he is not sorry,” said the commenter. “The only sorrow he feels is he got caught. You and your son deserve better.”

Pic credit: @yve_arellano/Instagram

Yve Arellano gets support from 90 Day Fiance viewers

Several 90 Day Fiance viewers commented on Yve’s post and had some kind words, despite not being surprised by the situation.

“While I’m far from shocked, I am sorry. I wish I could give you a hug,” said one commenter.

“I feel for you but when there are so many red flags in these shows why do you continue? Good luck in your future” added someone else.

Pic credit: @yve_arellano/Instagram

One person told Yve, “Go find a real man! That boy isn’t worth the pain he’s caused! You deserve so much better!!”

Pic credit: @yve_arellano/Instagram

Meanwhile, someone else said, “You and your son deserve so much more. I am so sorry this was done to you but thank god you saw his true colors now and now a year from now. Love and light to you!”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.