90 Day Fiance: Yolanda Leak lashed out in a jealous rage on social media and viewers were shocked

Yolanda’s jealous explosion over her boyfriend caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Yolanda Leak had an emotional outburst on Instagram over jealousy and rage she was feeling towards someone who was apparently trying to talk to her boyfriend.

The 53-year-old has been dating her 37-year-old boyfriend Johnny since around June of 2021 and he was even featured on 90 Day Diaries with her.

But it looks like a situation really ticked Yolanda off because she used her Instagram stories to display her dismay that someone was trying to get at her man or intrude on her relationship.

90 Day onlookers to Yolanda’s surprising eruption had reactions of their own which were shared on social media.

Yolanda Leak had an emotional tantrum over someone trying to get at her boyfriend

Yolanda took aim at someone who crossed her by apparently trying to get at her man. She used her Instagram stories to vent her rage and warn the woman in question.

In one story she shared, she introduced a picture by saying, “What I’m trying to say is this…….”

A post followed that read “Stay OFF his gram IN his Comments Tryin to be seen Liking all His Pics REALLY THO!!!!!”

She also shared a picture of a message from a text conversation saying, “Roses are red, violets are blue, he’s for me, not for you, if by chance you take my place, I will take my fist and smash your face.”

Along the same lines, she posted a meme reading, “Keep Calm and stay away FROM MY MAN I’M HIS QUEEN.”

Yolanda went off on someone on Instagram for getting at her man. Pic credit: @yolanda_90dayfiance/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans reacted to Yolanda Leak’s jealous display

90 Day fans who saw the post reacted wildly to Yolanda’s approach at addressing what appears to be a sensitive situation.

A popular fan page reposted a few of Yolanda’s stories and added the caption, “Auntie Yoyo… you’re far too old for this type of behavior.”

The comments section lit up with other critics who shared their bewilderment. One person exclaimed, “Get a life Yolanda! She’s another one trying to stay relevant that no one cares about, and she’s more than a little cookoo.”

Another commented, “Started from getting Catfished now she’s a recycled teenager?”

While someone else made the point, “That is embarrassing for a woman of any age.”

90 Day critics comments on Yolanda’s outburst. Pic credit: @ghostof_lisasbabytoe/Instagram

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.