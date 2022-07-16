90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya shows the trials of taking photos with baby Mylah

Yara Zaya shows how she struggles to get pictures of her daughter, Mylah. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya is showing her followers the side of motherhood that isn’t always pretty.

When it comes to taking pics of her young daughter, Yara reveals that Mylah is the one calling all the shots.

Featured in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers met Yara when she traveled from Ukraine to Louisiana to be with Jovi Dufren. The two met on a dating app while Jovi was traveling for work. What was intended to be a one-night stand turned into a long-distance relationship.

After a few years apart, Yara’s K-1 visa was approved and she made her way to America. Shortly after her arrival, the two got married. Mylah made her debut just months after their wedding.

Mylah, who is just shy of turning 2, has become the center of her parents’ worlds. Jovi has even shared how much he enjoys fatherhood and how having Mylah has changed his life.

They both enjoy sharing the special moments they have with her on social media. This time, Yara is sharing the struggle she goes through to get a good pic with her daughter.

Mylah is in charge of family photos

On Instagram, Yara shared some behind-the-scenes moments with Mylah. She attempted to pose with her daughter for a photo-op; however the toddler was not interested in the camera.

The series of photos shows Yara holding Mylah, trying to get a smile out of her. Instead, Mylah closes her eyes, turns away from the camera, and even attempts to squirm her way out of her mother’s arms.

Trying to take things in stride, Yara wrote in her caption, “This is how we take pictures with MYLAH now. I can take a photo with her only if she allows me.”

Yara’s Instagram is filled with mommy and me pics with Mylah. She loves matching with her daughter and taking glamorous photos of the two enjoying quality time together.

Fans will likely appreciate those posts more now that they see what goes into getting a good shot with Mylah.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is back

Recently, the 90 Day franchise announced the return of the spinoff show, Happily Ever After? which will premiere next month.

The series follows couples from previous seasons who are navigating their lives after getting married. The new season brings the return of well-known couples like Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, and Kim Menzies and Usman Umar.

Yara and Jovi are also set to return to the show. This season, they will share the ups and downs of parenthood, while dealing with the effects of the war in Ukraine where Yara’s family still resides.

The spinoff has become a hit for the franchise and is sure to bring all the drama and twists that fans have grown to expect.

