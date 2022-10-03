90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya recounts the ‘most horrible day’ of her life after recent episode

Yara says a scene from Sunday’s episode was the “most horrible day” of her life. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya says a recent scene during 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was one of the “most horrible” days of her life.

Happily Ever After? follows couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise to catch up with them following their premiere seasons on the flagship series.

Yara and her husband Jovi Dufren have been a fan-favorite couple and their storyline is currently airing on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

In the October 2 episode, Yara was nervous when she and Jovi went to her interview for her green card, which she had been waiting over two years to obtain.

Heading into the interview, Yara was nervous she wouldn’t be awarded her green card, especially because Jovi couldn’t find their marriage certificate and therefore was unable to bring it with them.

Following the episode, Yara took to her Instagram Stories where she shared that she watched along with fans of the show and recounted the scene with her lawyer.

“Watching Happily Ever After? I’m watching my lawyer here… well, you guys, behind the scenes this was one of the most horrible days of my life,” Yara told her fans as she filmed her TV while watching.

She added that while they were filming the segment, she was “running behind and crying all day long,” explaining it as the reason she looked “not so cool” in the scene.

Ultimately, though, Yara admitted she was happy she got her green card and was thankful to her lawyer, adding that she cried all day long.

Jovi faces off against Yara’s ‘mean girl’ friends

In another slide from her Stories, Yara shared the scene in which Jovi joined her after receiving her green card when she met up with her “mean girl” friends, Adele and Cymphony to celebrate.

Adele and Cymphony came under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers earlier this season on Happily Ever After? for insinuating that Yara was too good-looking for Jovi and accusing him of being controlling.

In the slide that Yara shared, Jovi tried to hold his own as the ladies berated him. Jovi wanted Yara to wait until he returned from work before considering traveling to Prague to visit her family amid the Russo-Ukrainian war; however, Yara’s friends felt he was holding her back and tried to persuade Jovi to let her go as soon as her green card arrived.

