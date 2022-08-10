90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya enjoys girls’ night out while in LA without Jovi Dufren and Mylah

Yara enjoyed some solo girl time in L.A. while Jovi and Mylah stayed behind. Pic credit: Yara Zaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya enjoyed some time away from being a wife and a mom and treated herself to a girls’ night out.

Yara has been spending some time in L.A. along with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 1-year-old daughter, Mylah.

The trio has been in Beverly Hills while Yara attends to some business and some pleasure.

In addition to getting some business taken care of, Yara has been hitting the high-profile shops on Rodeo Drive and revealed that she also underwent a breast augmentation while in Beverly Hills.

During her stay in California, Yara took some time to herself while headed out for a night with the girls.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Yara shared a couple of snaps of herself, all dolled up for her girls’ night out.

In the first slide, geotagged at the Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles, Yara gave kissy-lips to the camera for a selfie she captioned, “OMG, FINALLY MOMMY IS OUT, ENJOY TIME 😂”

Yara’s natural-looking makeup was on point in the selfie, and she wore her long, blonde hair down and parted in the middle.

The Ukrainian-born beauty showed off her outfit in the second slide, donning a white, sleeveless tuxedo dress paired with a pair of nude, strappy heels. The short dress accentuated Yara’s shapely legs and cinched waistline while it tastefully hinted at some cleavage with its v-cut neckline.

Yara opted for her pricey, blush-colored Valentino shoulder bag, which retails for $2,800, and captioned the pic, “[GIRLS’ NIGHT] OUT.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara’s love for all things boujee is nothing new to 90 Day Fiance viewers. She’s even capitalized on the notion with her makeup brand, Boujee by Yara.

Yara defends her luxurious lifestyle

However, she recently found herself on the defensive when critics questioned her luxurious lifestyle. When an Instagram follower asked Yara how she affords all of her “luxury items,” she fired back.

“Wtf. I work. I do for living what I love, and I get pay. You guys serious?” Yara responded.

When another critic asked, “Does mylahs wardrobe come from daddy’s bank card?” Yara clapped back once again.

This time, the fashionable TLC star said, “I never understand why some women like to put down other women. Yo, it’s my husband work and I work equally, like, my husband work. We both love each other, leave each other, support each other, and work together to make another future.”

