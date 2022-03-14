90 Day Fiance: Yara stuns in gorgeous purple gown while attending a wedding with Jovi Dufren

At a wedding, Yara shared a picture of her dazzling purple gown next to her 90 Day Fiance husband, Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya took a break from their hectic life as parents and their endeavors to help Yara’s home country of Ukraine to attend a wedding. Yara posted a stunning picture with Jovi where she was wearing a stand-out purple gown.

The post was geotagged in Houston, Texas, and showed the young couple looking happy together as they both posed with drinks in their hands.

Yara’s facial features also stood out in the image by way of makeup or a filter on the photo.

Yara shared a single picture of her and Jovi from a wedding they attended in Houston, Texas.

The pair posed as Yara’s dashing purple gown stood out next to Jovi’s black and white suit.

Yara’s purple dress had a slit up the side revealing her high heels.

The outfit was also adorned with a shiny necklace as well as bracelets.

Yara kept the caption simple by only putting several purple heart emojis.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have been raising awareness about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Yara is originally from Ukraine and has not been back to her homeland since arriving in the US shortly before the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.

She had mentioned previously that her mother still lives there, and she has many friends there as well. She had also talked about taking her and Jovi’s daughter back to Ukraine without Jovi if he didn’t give her what she needed in America.

Yara has been giving updates on her friends and family who are safe for now, while Jovi has been sharing information on what’s going on in the war and charitable organizations to donate to.

In an Instagram post, Yara went so far as to say that she wished she could take up arms and go fight for her country.

Yara’s fellow Ukrainian castmate Natalie Mordovtseva has not been receiving the support that Yara has gotten. In a recent video from Natalie, 90 Day critics bashed her for making the video updating fans on her mom’s safety in Ukraine all about her.

On the other side of the war, Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance cast member Sasha Larin said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was justified, and anyone who thinks otherwise is an idiot.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.