90 Day Fiance: What’s going on with Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio?

There has been a lot of talk recently about the marriage status of Michael and Juliana from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. Fans noticed the couple may be on the rocks from Juliana’s travels, social media responses, and their lack of pictures and videos together like they used to have.

The couple has a 20-year age difference and Juliana has been accused of being a gold digger. Michael was 43 to her 23 when she met him at a yacht party in Croatia. Michael is a divorcee with two children and is close with his ex-wife. Juliana is a model from Brazil.

Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen have put out some red flags that their marriage may be over

Several red flags have been apparent in Michael and Juliana’s relationship that may point to an imminent divorce.

Juliana tends to be very active on social media and films her day-to-day life and the things she does. Her videos with Michael and the kids in them have become nonexistent and she recently turned heads when she posted a peculiar story in Portuguese.

@mommysaysbdwrds, a popular 90 Day fan page, was able to capture what Juliana said along with the translation.

Juliana said, “Eu sou bem melhor sozinha” which translates to, “I’m way better off by myself.”

@mommysaysbdwrds also noted in the caption that in the same story stream she filmed herself dancing in an apartment, illuding to the fact that she may have moved out of Michael’s house. She also may have just been traveling for work, but the videos weren’t geotagged.

On Michael’s side of things, he has stated that he will be taking a step back from social media, which is a curious move to make.

He revealed his future absence by posting a picture with his children and the accompanying caption, “I’m taking a break from social media for a while…. Been a little too crazy lately and I need to spend more time on real life…. I will be limited on WhatsApp and text too, but those of you that need to get in touch with me know how to…. Thank you to everyone for all of your wonderful love and support…. I sincerely appreciate it…. Peace and happiness.”

Juliana Custodio got a lot of nice perks from Michael Jessen on 90 Day Fiance

Michael gave Juliana a lot of expensive gifts and experiences such as a $4,000 custom-made necklace, a $1 million home, and a lavish wedding curated by a very expensive wedding planner.

She also took advantage of his generosity when she was in Brazil visiting and bought her sister a car with Michael’s money which caused a bit of controversy.

