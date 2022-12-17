90 Day Fiance viewers urge Kimberly Menzies to leave Usman Umar after he insults her weight

Usman and Kimberly pose for an Instagram selfie in December 2022. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think Kimberly Menzies needs to move on after her fiance, Usman “Soja Boy” Umar, insulted her weight and her cleanliness.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from Happily Ever After? on their official Instagram that detailed Kimberly and Usman’s argument.

Kimberly explained to the cameras that while she was in the bathroom getting ready, Usman began to “nag” her, criticizing her about not cleaning up the room, not properly putting his shoes away, and insulting her weight, even suggesting that she needs to get a tummy tuck.

Later in the scene, Kimberly confronted Usman about his remarks and asked what he was doing to conform for her after pointing out all the sacrifices she’s made to appease him.

The argument got heated, and Kimberly demanded respect from Usman after he told her, “You cannot come here and start telling me all that.”

Although Kimberly chalked up Usman’s nagging to the stress of possibly adopting his brother’s son and meeting her son Jamal Menzies for the first time, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers didn’t see it that way.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers beg Kimberly Menzies to leave Usman Umar

In the comments section of the IG post, 90 Day Fiance viewers sounded off, urging Kimberly to find someone else who will treat her with respect.

One viewer questioned why Kimberly would be “settling for this mess” and suggested that Kimberly move on and find a man who will love her “just the way” she is.

“When a man/woman shows you who they are, believe them,” commented another one of Kimberly’s supporters.

One of Usman’s critics couldn’t believe that he suggested she needs a tummy tuck and commented they would be “gone” if they were in Kimberly’s position, adding, “Hell to the no.”

“Love yourself find someone worthy of your love and image,” another 90 Day Fiance viewer suggested to Kimberly.

Are Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar still together?

90 Day Fiance fans have questioned Kimberly and Usman’s compatibility, and many have accused Usman of trying to use her for a green card, much like they did with his ex-wife, Lisa.

Despite their differences, Kimberly recently assured her Instagram followers that all is well in their relationship.

In June, Kimberly answered an IG Q&A and revealed, “Yes [Usman] and I are still together and doing well.” And judging by her recent posts on IG, it looks as though Kimberly wasn’t lying.

