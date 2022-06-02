90 Day Fiance viewers think Ximena’s new man looks young enough to be her son

Ximena has a new man in her life, but her critics think he looks more like a boy. Pic credit: @ximena_90day/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, alum Ximena Morales has a new man in her life, and her critics think he looks young enough to be her son.

Ximena rose to fame during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days when she tried her hand at love with US citizen Mike Berk after meeting on a dating app.

The Colombian native and her American fiance were an unlikely match, and there were plenty of red flags from the start, signaling that they weren’t meant for each other.

Ximena Morales shows off new younger boyfriend

Now that they’ve gone their separate ways, Ximena is showing off her new love interest. Taking to TikTok, Ximena shared a video of herself and her new man. She also shared the video on Instagram before deleting it days later.

In the recording, Ximena and her boyfriend posed in several different locations, smiling, planting kisses on each other, and sharing drinks.

90 Day Fiance fans feel that Ximena might be robbing the cradle with her new man, as he looks significantly younger than his 24-year-old girlfriend. Before Ximena deleted her post on Instagram, her critics took to the comments section, where they remarked on her and her boyfriend’s seemingly glaring age gap.

90 Day Fiance fans think Ximena’s boyfriend is young enough to be her son

“He looks like he’s 10,” commented one of Ximena’s critics, while another felt he looked slightly older: “He looks 12.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Even more remarks flooded the comments section, with another one of Ximena’s critics guessing that her new man is a teenager. “Omg! How old is he? Like 15?????”

Pic credit: @ximena_90day/Instagram

Another asked, “Is that her son?” with one joking, “Omg she’s adopted an older son? 😂” One critic took it a step further and insinuated that Ximena and her new man look like they’re siblings: “Looking more like bro n sis!!!” they wrote.

During her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ximena didn’t earn the adoration of viewers. They felt she strung Mike along and used him for his money.

Mike was at his wit’s end and refused to leave when Ximena tried to break things off at the end of the season. In an ironic twist, 90 Day Fiance viewers then sided with Ximena, who felt Mike was too clingy and stubborn.

Despite ending things on a bad note, Ximena issued a public apology to Mike for making fun of him. She told her fans in an Instagram story, “I understand, we are all human and we reach an age that makes it difficult for us to control our body and more so when we are not raised to control that. I only hope that many understand my position and see the reality of things. Thanks to those who support me.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.