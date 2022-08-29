Yara’s friends came under fire for bashing her husband, Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya’s friends are under fire by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers who aren’t happy with how they talked about her husband, Jovi Dufren.

Season 7 of Happily Ever After? kicked off Sunday night and caught up with fan-favorite couple Yara and Jovi.

Yara and Jovi now have a 1-year-old daughter, Mylah, and as viewers watched, having a child has affected their lives on several levels. One way their lives changed drastically is that Yara and Jovi struggle with finding the time and a babysitter to go out and enjoy themselves kid-free.

As Yara prepared to head out for the night with some new friends, Jovi gave her a hard time and complained about having to stay home with Mylah. Despite their tiff, Yara headed out for a night of drinks and conversation with her friends, Cymphony and Adele.

During their girls’ night, Yara’s friends had some not-so-nice things to say about Jovi, which wasn’t a surprise since Yara noted that they’re two of her friends who say what they think, much like her.

Cymphony and Adele took issue with Jovi tracking Yara’s location on her phone, telling her that’s “not normal” behavior, and called him out for telling Yara what to do. Yara’s friends also bashed Jovi for telling his wife that her breasts “don’t look nice” since breastfeeding their daughter, Mylah.

Then, the women deemed Yara out of Jovi’s league due to her youthful beauty. “I’m just saying, he’s not crazy attractive,” Adele told Yara, adding during a confessional, “But I’m just saying, like, she’s cuter than him for sure.”

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Yara Zaya’s friends for bad-mouthing Jovi Dufren

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter to discuss Yara and Jovi’s segment, and many of them weren’t happy with how Yara’s friends talked about Jovi.

“Get some new friends,” tweeted one 90 Day Fiance viewer. “Real friends wouldn’t say things like this about your husband.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Sad to see Yara&Jovi not in a better place bt ur friends shouldn’t feel that comfortable talking abt ur husband like that& you shouldn’t be discussing ur husband like that with ppl u barely know. Recipe for disaster.”

“Yara’s ‘friends’ are the most toxic, trashiest clout chasers this show has ever seen for ‘friends,'” shared a clearly disgusted viewer, who added a vomiting emoji to their comment.

Also following Sunday night’s episode, Yara took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of herself, Cymphony, and Adele. Playing off a comment that Cymphony made during the episode, Yara captioned her pic, “The p***y is power 😂😂 I’m dead 😂.”

There’s still more drama to come on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Yara and Jovi joined several other returning couples for Season 7 of Happily Ever After? including Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar.

There’s still plenty more to watch this season, and as Jovi teased, he’s most excited for 90 Day Fiance viewers to see how he and Yara “adapted to unexpected times and circumstances,” adding, “Tune in to see more.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.