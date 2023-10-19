90 Day Fiance viewers side with Sarper after Shekinah’s sister demands to see his DMs: ‘She had no right’

Sarper Guven stood his ground when confronted by Shekinah Garner‘s sister, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are standing behind him.

This week on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers watched as Shekinah’s sister, Shariyah, visited Turkey to meet Sarper for the first time.

Shekinah anticipated her sister would find faults with Sarper, so she tried to prepare him for the criticism.

Sarper behaved himself, however, and even whipped up a special Turkish dish called cig kofte for Shekinah and Shariyah to impress his lady love and her sister.

However, while Sarper cooked, Shariyah put him in the hot seat.

She pressed him hard, asking about his empty liquor bottle collection in his curio cabinet and demanding that he share his DMs with her and Shekinah.

Shekinah Garner’s sister Shariyah grills Sarper Guven during their first meeting

Shariyah was convinced that Sarper was holding on to the bottles as a way to commemorate the 2,500 women he claimed to have slept with.

And, as she further grilled Sarper, Shariyah felt that he was hiding something from Shekinah because he wasn’t willing to show either of them his Instagram DMs.

Sarper held his ground and refused to show Shekinah and Shariyah his DMs, ending with Shariyah leaving to return to her hotel.

Following the episode, many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sided with Sarper. Taking to the comments section on Instagram, where 90 Day Fiance shared a clip of the segment, they sounded off.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Shekinah’s sister was too hard on Sarper

One of Sarper’s supporters wrote, “I do not understand the toxicity today when a women introduces her girl friends or family allowing them to interrogate their partner.”

“He may not be a good guy but it’s still [not] right [to] allow that,” they added.

Echoing the sentiment, another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer told Sarper that Shariyah “had no right” to ask him about his DMs, especially while he was going out of his way to accommodate her during her visit.

Another critic felt that Shariyah and Shekinah don’t have a right to look at Sarper’s DMS, calling Sarper and Shekinah’s relationship “toxic.”

One Instagram user called Shekinah and her sister’s behavior “mean,” while another said they lost respect for Shekinah.

Shekinah was ‘not okay’ with how her sister treated Sarper either

Amid all the support directed Sarper’s way, how did Shekinah feel about her sister grilling her boyfriend? She recently answered a question in an Instagram Story Q&A and addressed the issue.

Like most 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, Shekinah admittedly was not okay with her sister’s behavior.

“So, I definitely wasn’t okay with that,” Shekinah admitted. “I thought that she came in hot, and she wanted to catch him off-guard, and it put me in a really bad position.”

Shekinah added that although Shariyah only wants the best for her, her actions brought out the worst in Sarper.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.