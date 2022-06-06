90 Day Fiance viewers react to Ariela’s unhinged gym tantrum

Ariela had a meltdown about Biniyam training MMA with a female, and viewers reacted on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers witnessed Ariela Weinberg explode on the latest episode after discovering that Biniyam was doing MMA sparring with a female.

Ariela verbally attacked Biniyam in front of the female fighter and his gym coach and tried to call out the female fighter for wearing eyelashes and looking pretty.

The unhinged rage that viewers watched Ariela unleash did not sit well, and there was a strong reaction on social media to Ariela’s behavior.

Many thought that she overreacted and should feel embarrassed. She was also labeled as a hypocrite for the way she seemingly flirted with her ex-husband in Season 3 of The Other Way without regard for how it made Biniyam feel.

Ariela Weinberg was bashed by 90 Day Fiance viewers for her gym freak out

90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter to vent about the wild behavior they saw from Ariela on the latest episode.

One person shared the clip from the show and remarked, “It’s just training Ari, you don’t need to embarrass Bini like that.”

It's just training Ari, you don't need to embarrass Bini like that. #90DayFiance https://t.co/RywReR5u0U — Dave (@DaveFlame45) June 5, 2022

Another shared the response, “Ari acts like walked into Bini raw dogging Melissa. Girl they are training in a public gym. Get it together.”

Someone else pointed out, “Bini is training. Ari had her ex-husband stay with them and flirted with him constantly. Leave Bini alone. Also, get a job, Ari.”

Yet another 90 Day viewer pressed, “Sure Ari … go ahead and insult the female MMA fighter about her eyelashes… let’s see how this ends…”

Ariela Weinberg has been compared to Emily Bieberly

90 Day Fiance viewers have drawn comparisons between Ariela and another Season 9 cast member, Emily Bieberly.

Much of the 90 Day audience has been rubbed the wrong way by the women’s personalities and how they treat their partners. There has been a lot of backlash about each of them online.

Both of them appear to have come off as condescending to viewers. Another point of contention has been that they are both unable to support themselves financially.

Either way fans see it, there is plenty more drama in store this season, and each of the women has major issues to overcome in their relationships and road to the alter.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.