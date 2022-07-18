90 Day Fiance viewers mock Emily’s dad for claiming she’s ‘independent’

90 Day Fiance viewers don’t agree with Emily’s dad David that she’s “independent.” Pic credit: TLC

Emily Bieberly’s father, David, is under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers for claiming that his daughter is “independent.”

Although Emily has received plenty of backlash for her behavior this season on 90 Day Fiance, David is one of his daughter’s biggest supporters.

Many viewers feel Emily has mistreated her Cameroonian fiance, Kobe Blaise, by bossing him around and trying to control every aspect of their relationship.

During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe’s friend Temperature joined him, Emily, and Emily’s parents and sister for dinner. Temperature is also from Africa, like Kobe, and sheds some insight on how African men expect to be treated in their culture.

In Kobe’s native country of Cameroon, women are expected to be subservient to men, as men are considered the head of the family. This didn’t sit well with Emily’s family, who spoke out during a post-dinner confessional.

“Emily’s very much independent and strong-willed, so talking about the man being the king of the castle, that’s not gonna happen,” David confessed.

His comment did not sit well with many 90 Day Fiance viewers who took to Twitter following the episode to call him out.

90 Day Fiance viewers mock Emily’s dad for saying she’s ‘independent’

“Are Emily’s parents totally oblivious to their daughters attitude?” asked one viewer. “Dad said she’s independent and strong willed. No dad, she’s VERY dependent on you and controlling of Kobe. They correct Kobe but they never correct Emily. It’s no wonder why she’s the way she is!”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer called David “delusional” for referring to his daughter as independent: “Emily’s dad is delusional. She is not an independent woman. She’s an over-bearing b***h with no respect for Kobe.”

More comments flooded Twitter aimed at Emily’s dad’s remarks.

“Emily’s Dad: Emily is very independent. Yeah. She’s 30 and lives with you, and you pay all her bills. Real independent,” mocked another critic.

Another viewer mocked David: “Emily’s dad saying that she is independent & strong willed all while staying at home with her parents & expecting them to pay for her wedding. Yeah right.”

Emily and Kobe keep pregnancy news from her family

Although Emily has taken most of the heat this season, viewers were shocked and disappointed to find out she and Kobe were expecting a second child. Not getting pregnant again was the one rule Emily’s parents were adamant about while they lived under their roof. Kobe was still awaiting his green card to be able to work and earn an income to support them.

So far this season, Emily and Kobe have kept their second pregnancy from Emily’s parents, at least until they walk down the aisle. Now that the cat is out of the bag, there seems to be some substance to rumors that Emily and Kobe have already welcomed their second child, a daughter, who some 90 Day Fiance sleuths say was spotted at the filming for the Tell All.

