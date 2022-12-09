90 Day Fiance viewers believe Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez’s storyline is scripted

Are Shaeeda and Bilal deceiving 90 Day Fiance viewers with their storyline? Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Much of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez’s storyline revolves around their frequent disagreements, but viewers think it’s all for the cameras.

After first appearing on 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda and Bilal are now sharing their story with viewers on Season 9 of the spinoff, Happily Ever After?

Shaeeda has been pushing Bilal to have a baby as her biological clock continues to tick; however, Bilal, already a father of two, is in no rush to start a family and often shuts down Shaeeda’s conversations about having a baby.

During the most recent episode, the couple enjoyed a helicopter ride over New York City. What started out as a fun and lighthearted day quickly turned into another argument when Shaeeda gave Bilal a timeline ultimatum regarding getting her pregnant.

Following the airing of the episode, Shaeeda shared footage of her and Bilal’s helicopter ride on Instagram in a post she captioned, “Breathtaking views in New York City with my ❤️ 🚁 #teamus #reallove.”

However, some of Shaeeda’s IG followers were confused by the happy post. Judging by the recent episode, the helicopter ride wasn’t exactly a stress-free moment for the couple, but Shaeeda’s post suggested it was nothing but a carefree day.

90 Day Fiance viewers question whether Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez’s storyline is staged

Skeptics took to the comments section of Shaeeda’s IG Reel, where they surmised that her and Bilal’s storyline is a sham.

One of Shaeeda’s followers didn’t believe that Shaeeda would have stayed with Bilal after the way he treated her, and accused the couple of deceiving viewers.

“We are the ones being played and not Shaeeda. I think it’s just a story line,” their comment read.

Another critic called Shaeeda and Bilal’s 90 Day Fiance sequence of events a “stupid, contrived storyline” and said it didn’t make sense.

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

“I feel like I am being punked as this post does not correspond with what I saw on television last night,” read another comment from a skeptic who asked, “Is it me?”

Bilal defends himself amid accusations of gaslighting Shaeeda

For those 90 Day Fiance viewers who believe Shaeeda and Bilal’s storyline is legit, many feel that Bilal’s behavior is classic gaslighting.

Despite the backlash he’s received this season, Bilal acknowledged that he was wrong “more times than he was right,” and told his followers that he supports Shaeeda 1000%.

If Shaeeda and Bilal are, in fact, punking viewers, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise — both have proven themselves to be quite the pranksters.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.