90 Day Fiance viewers beg Thais to stop cosmetic procedures: ‘Starting to look like Darcey’

Thais Ramone is sporting a new look.

The 90 Day Fiance personality recently underwent a nose job, which her critics think was the wrong decision.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Brazilian native had fibroids removed from her nose, resulting in a much thinner nasal tip.

Having fibrous papules excised is an option for patients who are looking to cosmetically enhance their appearance.

Such was the case for Thais, who recently showed off the healed results of her nose job.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Thais and her husband, Patrick Mendes, posed with their daughter, Aleesi, for a set of Halloween photos on Instagram.

In the carousel of photos, the family of three showed off their costumes, dressing as Moana, Little Moana, and Maui.

While Thais intended for her followers to focus on her family’s Halloween costumes in the post, they were drawn to something else entirely: Thais’ changed appearance.

Thais’s critics warn her not to have any more cosmetic work done

Thais’s face looked altered in the photos, and not just her nose. According to 90 Day Fiance viewers, it appears that Thais has had some other cosmetic work done to change her face.

In the comments section, Thais’s followers begged her to stop changing her appearance and warned her that she could be following the path of another set of plastic-surgery-loving 90 Day Fiance personalities: Darcey and Stacey Silva.

One of Thais’s followers told her she was starting to look like the Silva twins.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“Honestly the top lip is too much!” added another critic. “You are so pretty naturally!!!”

Speaking of Thais’s nose job, @22lifethroughmyeyes22 felt as though her nose is now “TOO thin.”

@instabumpy asked what happened to Thais’s face after seeing the latest photos of the former model.

Another commenter wrote that Thais will soon look like Darcey and Stacey Silva if she continues modifying her face.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

One of Thais’s Instagram followers warned her to “Please stop with the fillers and extra stuff,” telling her that she’s naturally gorgeous.

“Hope you see what we all do,” they continued. “Your face is amazing stop before you mess it up.”

Another Instagram user issued a warning to Thais, begging her to “slow down on the lip flip,” adding that she is “ruining” her natural beauty.

Thais caught wind of the comment and responded, claiming that she has not had any fillers or had any “extra stuff” done to her face.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“It’s make up,” Thais professed.

Thais is ‘loving’ the results of her rhinoplasty

Despite what her critics think about her appearance, Thais is admittedly thrilled with the results of her nose job.

The TLC star posted before-and-after photos in an Instagram Reel, which she captioned, “Loving the results 👃🏼.”

In the Reel, Thais told her followers that it’s been one month since her nose surgery and acknowledged that a lot of people were “worried” because they liked her nose the way it was.

As she explained, the tip of her nose started to form a “bow” and was getting larger.

Thais chalked it up to a post-pregnancy body change, but as she revealed, even losing weight didn’t help her nose’s appearance.

Her doctor told her that a structure-closed rhinoplasty was the best option to remove the fibrosis on the tip of her nose.

Thais said the surgery is more simple than a traditional rhinoplasty, meaning fewer incisions and no general anesthesia involved.

Only local anesthesia was used in Thais’s surgery, and she was at home eating a snack just two hours after the surgery.

“It’s not supposed to change a lot, and there is still swelling, but I’m loving it already,” Thais said of her new nose.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.