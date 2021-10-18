90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina returns to Instagram to defend Geoffrey Paschel, requests money to help him

Varya Malina is back on Instagram after deactivating her account. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina is back on social media after a brief hiatus following Geoffrey Paschel’s conviction. And she’s back to defending Geoffrey Paschel amid his guilty verdict for domestic violence, interference with an emergency call, and aggravated kidnapping.

The now-disgraced TLC alum is in jail awaiting sentencing but his girlfriend Varya is defending him fiercely on social media.

We met Varya and Geoffrey on Season 4 of the show as their tumultuous relationship and shocking storyline captured viewers. By the end of the season, we assumed they had called it quits as they kept their relationship very private, but we’ve come to find out that the duo is still going strong.

Varya Malina returns to Instagram after deactivating acount

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member has been feeling the heat on social media regarding her association with Geoffrey following his guilty verdict.

Last week Varya deactivated her Instagram account but, she popped up again on Instagram and her first post was in defense of Geoffrey.

Varya shared a video of happier times with her and Geoffrey along with a plea to her followers asking them to donate money to help the newly convicted 41-year-old. This time though, Varya made sure to restrict the comments.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness. But there wasn’t ever a place for indifference,” she wrote.

Varya Malina asks followers for money to help Geoffrey Paschel

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued her message and referred to a recent request by Geoffrey’s son to send money for his dad.

“Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served. His son Dakota, on behalf of the whole family, started fundraising,” wrote Varya.

She continued, “By this, we all are giving Geoffrey an opportunity to clear his name and we are giving the children who have already been traumatized by social media cruelty, a chance to have their dad by their side when they need him.”

“I’m thankful to each of you who have reached out to me and asked how you can help,” added Varya — who also shared Geoffrey’s Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App information.

After Geoffrey’s guilty verdict, 90 Day Fiance stars such as Corey Rathgeber, Jon Walters, and Amira Lollysa have spoken about against the convicted TLC alum.

Meanwhile, others such as Varya and Natalie Mordovtseva have defended him and gotten backlash as a result.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.