90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina issues apology after making fun of homeless people living in tents

Varya Malina issues an apology after her offensive video. Pic credit: VaryaMalina/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Varya Malina recently came under fire after posting a video where she made fun of homeless people. Now she’s issued an apology for the offensive video posted during her recent trip to San Diego to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

The clip was shared on her Instagram Story and showed Varya walking the streets of San Diego while recording people living in tents. The post has now been deleted following backlash for her comments as she joked about “glamping” in one of the tents.

The crude joke did not sit well with many people and they slammed the Russian native for the insensitive post which has now prompted her to apologize.

Varya Malina issues apology after making fun of homeless people

The 90 Day Fiance star deleted the video from Instagram following backlash but it was already reposted by a 90 Day Fiance fan page.

In the video, Varya said, “Here’s my hotel I am staying in San Diego. It’s kind of like glamping, very fashionable, very fancy place.”

No one found humor in the offensive post and Varya just shared a message on Instagram saying sorry for her actions.

“Recently, I posted up a story where I recorded some unsheltered encampments along the sidewalk in San Diego,” wrote Varya. “I made a joke that one of them was mine because I was glamping during my trip. At that time, my intention was not [to] be unkind and condescending, but now I realize I did come off that way and I regret it deeply.”

She continued, “I want to apologize to my friends, who love my content and usually get inspired by it, for disappointing them this time.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Many of you reached out to me in my DMs to explain how I was wrong. Thank you for doing that in [a] non-toxic way,” she added.

Varya Malina lashes out after outrage over her insensitive post

The 90 Day Fiance star continued with her apology but lashed out at the persons who bashed her for the insensitive post.

Varya made it clear that her apology was not for them.

“I want to apologize, but not to people who merely have a need for material to gossip about for their silly defamation sites or even to those who send me nasty messages,” she wrote. “Their intentions are to bring up their own ego, to view it as a way to prove themselves and people around that they are somehow better, kinder, and more sensitive.”

The TLC star continued, “The country I came from has a serious problem with poverty and homelessness…Sometimes it’s a person’s decision to stay on the street because it’s easier not to fight for yourself. That’s what tugs at my heartstrings.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.