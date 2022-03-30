90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco talks hardest part about being on TV — Is she returning for a new show?

Tiffany Franco answered 90 Day Fiance fans’ questions about her experience on the show and if viewers can expect to see her again. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco opened up to fans on social media about whether she intends to participate in the franchise again and the most challenging part about being on TV.

During her Instagram Q&A, Tiffany chose topics brought up by fans that gave a glimpse into how she felt about her time on the show and if fans can anticipate seeing her again on their screens again.

Tiffany all but shot down the idea of appearing again and said she had the hardest time with people telling her how to live her life after watching her struggle on TV.

Tiffany Franco opened up about her experience on 90 Day Fiance and if she will return

Tiffany tends to be active on Instagram in bits and spurts, but she recently ramped up her connection to 90 Day Fiance fans by doing a Q&A.

Tiffany opened up about two different questions regarding her past and future within the 90 Day franchise during the fan communication.

Tiffany was asked, “Will you do any more shows?”

To which she replied, “I don’t think so.”

Another follower questioned, “What’s the hardest part about being on tv?”

Tiffany had a longer response and revealed, “You sign on when everything is sunshine and roses and don’t think that there are hard times down the road and the world will be watching. And telling you how to live your life.”

Tiffany Franco has been showing off her dramatic weight loss

Tiffany had weight loss surgery in June of 2021 after being inspired by the success of Angela Deem’s transformation from the same surgery.

Since the stomach shrinking procedure, Tiffany recently shared that she lost 70 pounds and accompanied her milestone announcement with a confident picture.

The mother of two has been posting more pictures of herself on Instagram to show off the progress she’s been having.

While Tiffany has been working on her body, her ex Ronald Smith has moved on into a new relationship where he seems happy. He often shares posts with his new girlfriend Lauren and has laid off the drama with Tiffany.

Tiffany and Ronald have one daughter together, and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship, thinks of Ronald as his dad.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.