90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shows off small waist in pink crop top for Angela Deem’s birthday

Tiffany Franco enjoys a night out in a crop top. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco had a fun night out with Angela Deem over the weekend, and she looked amazing after dropping 70 pounds.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star showcased her shrinking waist in a belly-baring black outfit with a pop of color.

Tiffany got all dressed up to celebrate Angela’s birthday, and there were lots of photos and videos showing the two having fun with their friends.

Tiffany looked confident and stylish in her pink bandeau top and skintight leggings paired with a chic black blazer.

She accessorized with a layered gold necklace, and she had her long black hair with bangs parted to the side and the rest in a wavy style.

Meanwhile, Angela was dressed in a fiery red dress with a plunging neckline and side cutouts. She also wore a white birthday sash and had her blonde hair in a high ponytail.

The clips were posted on social media by another party-goer who captured the moments and tagged Tiffany and Angela in her Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy Birthday @DEEMANGELA.”

Pic credit: @dolceaestheticsny/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco had an eventful weekend

Angela Deem’s birthday party wasn’t the only fun time Tiffany had over the weekend; she managed to spend some time with her new boyfriend, Dan as well.

The two are now Instagram official judging by the steamy video the 90 Day: The Single Life star posted a few hours ago.

The clip showed Tiffany and Dan in a pool together, clad in their swimsuits and sunglasses. At one point, the mom-of-two had her back to the camera as Dan planted kisses on her cheek and neck.

“🏝️ until next Thursday 😘🫶🏻 @dmacsauce,” she captioned the post.

Tiffany Franco promotes hair extensions.

Tiffany had her long hair pinned up in the pool video– most likely to prevent her expensive extensions from getting wet.

A few months ago she confessed to her social media followers that she spends $3000 on her hair extension so it’s no wonder she doesn’t want to mess up the pricey pieces in chlorine water from the pool.

She posted an Instagram video showing off her freshly done hair and raved about the hair extensions brand while giving props to her hairstylist.

“@amandahancockhair KILLED IT!” wrote Tiffany. “She used @greatlengthsusa and individually pre-blended each extension to give me a gorgeous dimensional blend💕.”

The 90 Day: The Single Life star urged her followers to visit the salon if they’re ever in the DMV area and added, “The time and dedication she puts into every single client is insane, ok actually she’s insane at what she does haha go check out @ashandoaksalon.”

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.