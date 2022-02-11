90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shows off latest weight loss results in stunning photo

Tiffany Franco shared a stunning photo of herself which showed off her weight loss. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco shared a photo of herself that flaunted her body shape amid her total transformation after getting a gastric sleeve back in June of 2021.

It looks like Tiffany has continued to stay the weight loss course and has been confidently sharing photos of herself, although this latest one has gotten a ton of support and praise from her fellow 90 Day cast members as well as fans.

While she hasn’t been sharing too many details recently on how she has been staying on top of her health, it’s clear that she is feeling better in her skin despite her nasty breakup with Ronald Smith.

Tiffany did give more updates late last year and shared in December of 2021 that she had lost 61 pounds since getting the surgery.

Tiffany Franco shared a stunning photo of herself after weight loss surgery

Tiffany was reportedly inspired by what her friend Angela Deem was able to accomplish after her weight loss surgery and set out to change her life in the same manner.

The photo that Tiffany posted that captured fans’ attention was shot of her looking down at the camera as her full body down to her knees could be seen.

She was wearing a tight, cropped, cold shoulder long sleeve top with skinny high waisted black jeans.

Tiffany captioned the photo, “I want it, I got it (painting nails emoji).”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tiffany got almost 50k likes on the photo and received an outpouring of support from fans and her 90 Day castmates.

Specifically, Yara Zaya, Mariah Fineman, Darcey Silva, and Annie Suwan all dropped into the comments to give Tiffany praise.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s children are at the center of their nasty breakup

Tiffany and Ronald have one daughter named Carley together and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship has always considered Ronald to be his father.

Now that they are embroiled in a nasty international divorce, both of them have hurled ugly claims at one another on everything from what went wrong in their marriage to how they think the other one is damaging the kids.

Ronald claims Tiffany alienates him from the kids when she is mad, and Tiffany claims that Ronald does not try to get in contact with them like he says he does.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.