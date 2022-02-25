90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco reveals surprising answer to who hurts her most in life

Tiffany Franco posted a video addressing who hurts her the most in life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco has been embroiled in drama with her ex-husband Ronald Smith who she has consistently bashed and continues to bring up. So Tiffany’s answer to a recent question on TikTok about who hurts her the most in life was surprisingly not Ronald.

Tiffany answered that nobody hurts her more than herself in the video where she blamed her Cuban roots as a reason for not being easily hurt by others.

Tiffany Franco announces who hurts her the most in life

Tiffany has been very active on TikTok and her latest video took aim at who hurts her the most, which is herself. She took her post a step further with her additional comments by saying that her Cuban background has made it so she doesn’t get hurt.

The TikTok post was a selfie video where Tiffany mouthed the words to someone else saying, “Okay I challenge you. Who does it better, you or me?”

Over the video Tiffany had the comment, “B***h ain’t nobody hurt me like I hurt me [laughing/crying emoji].”

In the caption she wrote, “I was raised in a Cuban home. U can’t hurt me hahaahhaahahah.”

Since the breakup from Ronald, Tiffany has been trying to take control of her narrative but has still been openly offended by Ronald, making Tiffany’s assertion that no one can hurt more than herself questionable.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tiffany Franco has been bothered by Ronald Smith’s new relationship

Since Season 6 of Happily Ever After? aired in the Spring of 2021, Tiffany and Ronald’s marriage fell apart even more than viewers saw on their TV screens.

They have both hurled damaging accusations against one another and Ronald has already moved on to a new woman. Ronald debuted his new girlfriend Lauren Fraser on Instagram which sparked a heated response from Tiffany.

Rumors have swirled that Tiffany and Ronald have still been communicating despite their breakup and Ronald’s new relationship, an idea that Ronald vehemently denies.

Ronald recently hinted in a post dedicated to his new relationship with Lauren that he may still be a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise by continuing to hashtag the show. Eyebrows were also raised when he responded to 90 Day fans who questioned whether he would be on the UK version of the show since Lauren is from the UK.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.