90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco looks different in throwback photo— shares message about being confident

Tiffany Franco looks different in her throwback photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco just gave us a glimpse into her life before the show and she looks different in the throwback photo she just posted. The photo was taken soon after Tiffany gave birth to her son Daniel and showed her looking much slimmer than she does today.

However, despite her size, the TLC alum wrote an important message about confidence and feeling beautiful in the skin you’re in. Tiffany has been on a serious weight loss journey since last year and she’s been making progress, but learning to love herself either way.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum recently posted a photo on Instagram from years ago, and she looked a lot different than she does today.

While the bangs and thick brunette hair remain the same, Tiffany was years younger and much slimmer in the throwback image.

The photo was taken long before Tiffany was introduced to us on the popular show. By that time, she had started to struggle with her weight and in her post, she stressed the importance of feeling confident at any weight.

“This was me right after giving birth to Daniel skinny mini!” wrote Tiffany. “But believe it or not in this picture I thought I was so fat back then.”

The mom-of-two noted that having VSG (vertical sleeve gastrectomy) surgery has “helped me regain my confidence. It is teaching me to rebuild my relationship with food.”

In June of 2021, Tiffany underwent VSG— a procedure that reduces the size of your stomach to three or four ounces, thus limiting the amount of food you can eat. Since then, Tiffany has lost a significant amount of weight and she’s not at her goal weight just yet.

However, in her post, the 30-year-old revealed that she has learned a lesson about not trying to be perfect.

Tiffany Franco has lost 70 pounds after weight-loss surgery

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has learned a hard lesson about confidence after battling with her weight over the years.

“Most importantly the hardest lesson for me has been that confidence doesn’t come from being perfect, or the most beautiful or the most skinny,” said Tiffany–who, by the way, has lost 70 pounds since her surgery.

“Confidence comes from being happy and content at whatever stage you’re in,” she continued. “We are never going to look in the mirror and see perfection the goal is to feel happy and grateful for who you are and what you are, the reflection in the mirror is a bonus.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.