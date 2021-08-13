90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s Big Ed urges followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Big Ed urges his fans to get the vaccine after having a bad cough. Pic credit: TLC

Big Ed is handing out health advice after coming down with a nasty cold. The 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life star revealed his close call with the coronavirus.

The 56-year-old TLC personality shared a public service announcement on Sunday from an emergency room. Big Ed caught the cough while in Mexico, saying it “kinda knocked” him for a loop.

In the video, the San Diego native wrote, “Take care of your body you only get one..!”

Big Ed posted from the hospital

The 90 Day Fiance: Single Life star told worried fans he would be put on steroids and a course of antibiotics but still urges his followers to get the jab.

He said, “If you haven’t been vaccinated, I strongly suggest you do that and take care of yourself. Take care of your family and friends and try to be nice to people.”

Big Ed shared that he got his second dose in April, ending his plea by saying, “I think that’s important. It always comes back in tenfold.” Fans immediately speculated that he had caught the Delta variant.

Fans dragged Big Ed for not wearing a mask

One wrote, “Keep your mask on your face. Protect the nurse,” as they pointed out that Big Ed cared more about making a video than keeping the front-line workers safe.

Another mocked Big Ed’s effort to try and be a stand-up gentleman, writing, “‘Try to be nice to people’ 😂😂😂😂 that’s rich coming from you.”

Some 90 Day Fiance followers did wish Big Eg a speedy recovery, but most comments were mocking his decision to fly to Cancun.

There have been rumors that Big Ed is set to come back for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. He has had two failed relationships and seems to be hoping that the third time will be the charm.

Big Ed first met Rose Vega when he traveled to the Philippines. But he not only insulted her personal hygiene but also came off as a major creeper. Eventually, Rose saw the red flags and broke up with the American.

The 90 Day Fiance star then tried to date a woman closer to home who was a waitress named Liz Marie. But yet again, the relationship crashed and burned.

Fans will have to wait for TLC to release the lineup officially, but the odds are good Big Ed will be a part of the lineup since he has such a huge following.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.