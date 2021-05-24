Part 2 of the Tell All was chaotic and full of surprising moments as The Single Life gathered to answer questions and air out drama. Pic credit: TLC

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Tell All was just as chaotic as the first part, but it packed in even more surprises, arguments, and tense moments.

As some old drama was aired out for a few of the cast, others were met their ever-present drama with each other and there were a few times the conversations got into screaming matches.

With a lot of ground to cover with the cast members, host Shaun Robinson wasted no time asking the most pertinent questions and digging in to murky answers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Part 2 of the Tell All packed a few surprises

Colt and Vanessa revealed that they eloped and got married, which Colt’s mom Debbie didn’t know and found out on the Tell All as well. The announcement was met with many well wishes from their castmates and Debbie.

Fernanda gushed about starting a relationship with her roommate Noel and acknowledged that she needs to work on her attitude. She also exposed that Big Ed told her to tell her 26-year-old roommate that she’s cute.

Big Ed and Liz decided to try and get back together by going to therapy, much to the dismay of the rest of the cast who didn’t feel like Ed was being authentic.

After a lot of back and forth and both of them laying out their issues, Big Ed and Liz decided to try and repair things. Pic credit: TLC

Brittany, from video chat on Terence’s phone said she came to New York, couldn’t find a good hair dresser, so she flew back to Houston to get her hair done.

The rest of the cast was super annoyed with her and let her know her diva behavior was not okay, but she didn’t really apologize and no one was believing her hair story.

Was any of the drama resolved on the Tell All?

Luis was brought on stage to face Molly for the first time in three years since their divorce. He bizarrely didn’t want to answer any questions and unsuccessfully tried to put Molly on the spot. Luis said he deserves an apology from Molly and Molly refused.

Molly said she didn’t need closure from Luis and expressed her happiness with Kelly. Luis refused to answer whether he was divorced for a second time and what his immigration status was.

After a heated exchange between Debbie and Jess and her husband, including both of them telling the other they hate them, Debbie and Jess mutually agreed to squash their drama and even hugged it out.

Robbie, who dated Fernanda on the show, apologized for the aggressive way he came off during their boat date when he addressed Fernanda’s insecurity.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.