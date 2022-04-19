90 Day Fiance: The real reason Memphis Smith left the Tell All revealed in leaked video

A leaked video of Memphis Smith talking to TLC producers reveals the real reason she left the Tell All early. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith made an abrupt exit from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, and a leaked video explains the real reason she left.

During Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance, viewers were introduced to Memphis and her husband, Hamza Moknii.

Memphis Smith’s early exit from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Memphis and Hamza’s storyline kept viewers’ attention with all the talk of “sexy time,” Memphis defying Hamza’s mother’s wishes. Memphis discovered she was pregnant during her brief visit to Tunisia to meet Hamza in person.

The couple caused a stir during the Tell All, not only for how good they looked and that Hamza made it to the U.S. on a spousal visa but also because Memphis left early before host Shaun Robinson got a chance to ask her burning questions.

Hamza stayed with the rest of the cast on the couch to finish the Tell All, while Memphis cited a banging headache and bright lights for leaving early.

A leaked video has surfaced that explains the detailed reasons that Memphis cut out early from the Tell All.

Memphis blames illness, privacy invasion for abrupt exit from 90 Day Fiance Tell All

Shared by @merrypants on Instagram, the video looks as though it was shot candidly, as the camera stays pointed at the floor throughout its entirety. Memphis’s voice can be heard throughout the video, with her and Hamza’s infant daughter crying.

Memphis complained to some of TLC’s producers, claiming they barged in on her while she was in a private room with the door closed.

“If you felt some type of way, you would have said it then! I’m sitting in there, I’m sick, I’m throwing up, my blood pressure is elevated, I’m dehydrated, I’m trying to feed my baby, and here you guys are,” Memphis complained to producers. “You guys don’t care about no one, and that’s the thing.”

Later in the video, another woman could be heard talking and calling out a producer for allowing one of the male producers to enter Memphis’ room while she was breastfeeding her baby.

Memphis mentioned that she thought production would use edited footage to make it look as though she was being “unruly.”

Memphis’ early departure from the Tell All didn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance fans who didn’t know the whole story at the time. Many Before the 90 Days fans accused Memphis of cutting out early to avoid being bombarded with the hard-hitting questions from Shaun and the rest of the cast. Perhaps their opinions will change with this new information.

