90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Tatha cries to get her way: ‘Manipulative monster’

Meitalia “Tatha” Solis has no problem expressing her emotions.

So much so that the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie broke down in front of TLC’s cameras on Monday night.

Episode 7, A Risky Business, saw Tatha and her husband, James, begin their lives together in her native Indonesia.

Despite his fears about not making enough money to support himself and Tatha, James made the move from America to be with his wife.

James is helping Tatha’s family with their banana chips business as a way to earn a small income.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But with debt looming back in the US, James is concerned it won’t be enough.

To his surprise, Tatha’s parents offered to pay off their debt as long as they promised not to incur any new loans in the future.

Meitalia broke down in front of James and her parents

Although Tatha’s parents responded favorably to the news that she and James would be living in Indonesia permanently, she had a meltdown during their conversation.

Tatha began hyperventilating as she sobbed uncontrollably over guilt that she was bringing more problems home to her parents.

At her father’s request, Tatha kissed her mother’s feet and begged forgiveness while James sat back and watched in shock and confusion.

As Tatha kissed her mom’s feet, she continued to sob hysterically.

Following the episode, James wasn’t the only one who admitted he didn’t know what was happening.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers call out Tatha’s ‘manipulative’ crying

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers expressed how “manipulative” they found Tatha’s crying to be.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tatha’s critics sounded off, accusing her of crying to get her way.

“I can NOT stand Tata. Her tears feel sooo manipulative,” wrote @katie13ug.

Pic credit: @katie13ug/X

“Not to mention she knows damn well she wasn’t even trying to take the lead in the convo,” the post continued. “She was ONLY translating what her fiance said. Ugh, where does TLC find these idiots?”

Along with a photo of Tatha’s emotional meltdown, another 90 Day Fiance fan alleged that the TLC star uses her dramatic crying as a way to control people.

“These parents have created a manipulative monster,” they added.

No wonder she's learned that dramatic crying is a way to control people. These parents have created a manipulative monster. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/DLXQfrYBHz — Banana Jones 🇺🇲 🇨🇩🥥🌴 (@wilson_jan9102) August 13, 2024

Another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer admitted that Tatha’s crying spell “pissed them the hell off,” calling her antics “fake” and a way to “get her own way.”

#90dayfiancetheotherway why does her crying tantrum piss me the hell off? I think it’s fake and I think she cries to get her own way. pic.twitter.com/kfbkcIHscC — Sweet T (@Sweet_T_1969) August 13, 2024

@mechmonster2000 shared a clip of Tatha crying during the scene and asked, “Am I wrong to say she’s [the] only one that overacted there?”

I’ll say Tata’s parents seem kind & very supportive. They also seem to know her drama, her father had that “here we go again look on his face”! 🤷🏻 Am I wrong to say she’s only one that overacted there?🤦🏻‍♂️ #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/YuxSbg4S3m — Larry (@mechmonster2000) August 13, 2024

Another X user admitted to feeling embarrassed watching Tatha’s meltdown.

Is anyone else feeling embarrassed watching Tata have a meltdown like that? #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daytheotherway pic.twitter.com/T0RT2OFQDH — TaylorMartinez (@taylormarty) August 13, 2024

“I seriously don’t understand the last four minutes of that scene with crying wife of James and what did she do to ask for forgiveness from her mother,” @brassylady captioned a gif that read, “A mess, it’s a hot mess.”

I seriously don’t understand the last four minutes of that scene with crying wife of James and what did she do to ask for forgiveness from her mother. Not sure if I really care honestly #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vdDKfQzSMy — nadine (@brassylady) August 13, 2024

James was taken aback by Tatha’s meltdown

James had trouble making sense of Tatha’s behavior, admitting that he felt “very alone” during the scene.

“God, I’m confused,” he admitted during a solo confessional.

In a preview for next week’s episode, James confronts Tatha and tells her it’s not fair for him to not know what’s going on.

But Tatha’s reaction implies that her meltdown had something to do with James’ behavior.

“It’s about you not [giving] me a break to talk! To think!” Tatha exclaims before revealing that she wants to sleep at her parents’ house instead of spending the night with James in their hotel.

James fires back, “Do you think abandoning your husband in another country is a good idea?”

Clearly, this couple has a lot to work through if they’re going to make their marriage work, especially now that they’re living in Indonesia.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.