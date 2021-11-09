90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers love Alina’s cat scene, want her to collab with Yazan’s translator Adam

The Other Way viewers want to see a cat collab with Alina and Translator Adam. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Alina had an adorable scene where she played with stray Turkish cats and introduced them all by the names she had for them.

One fan made a collage of all the cats with Alina’s pet names to memorialize the cuteness from the scene.

In the comments, one person suggested that Alina should have a crossover with Yazan’s translator Adam Lebzo since he is also an avid cat guy and operates a shelter for cats in Jordan.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans were living for Alina’s scene with cats and want her to collab with Translator Adam

Alina introduced four different cats during her playful scene on this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and viewers were loving it.

Alina described her time in Turkey during the coronavirus pandemic as lonely and said, “I don’t have my family. I don’t have my friends.” Alina did say, however, “I love cats.”

In a photo collage on Reddit, one 90 Day fan put together a tribute to the scene and the different cats.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Included in the collage was, “Mr. Cat, Mr. Cattles, Mr. Cucumber, and Cat Cow.”

The comments lit up with other 90 Day fans who adored Alina’s affinity for cats and the names she chose. The comment that stood out though, was about a collaboration that fans want to see.

The top comment on the post read, “She needs to go hang out with the translator who rescued cats from Yazan’s season. That’s a crossover I’m into.”

The comment got more than 400 upvotes from fans who agree that the crossover should happen.

The top comment on the Reddit post urged for a collaboration between Alina and Translator Adam. Pic credit: @u/miss_night_owl/Reddit



Will Alina Shaimardanova follow through with marrying Steven Johnston?

It seems that Alina and Steven have worked through their relationship problems to Alina’s satisfaction because she accepted Steven’s marriage proposal.

They still have a lot of visa leg work to do before Steven can get to Russia to be with her there, including the actual wedding and officiation of their marriage.

Steven did express his concerns that Alina won’t follow through with the baptism into his Mormon religion, and Steven’s mistrust upset Alina so there are still some obstacles and doubt getting in the way of their union.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.