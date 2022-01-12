90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers express surprise that Corey and Evelin are still together

Corey and Evelin surprised 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans by still being in a relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Corey and Evelin recently returned back to Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador after being on vacation for a few weeks, and Corey posted a photo of them together there that was met with criticism.

While Corey and Evelin do have supporters, it is often their haters that have the loudest voices on their posts. In this particular post, many The Other Way viewers expressed their surprise that Corey and Evelin’s marriage has lasted this long.

The controversial pair have broken up and gotten back together several times with each of them getting with other people in the process which caused more animosity and hurt feelings between them. Because of all the ongoing chaos and turmoil in their relationship, The Other Way viewers tend to pipe up when either of them posts something cohesive and non-toxic together.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have surprised 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers by still being together

The two-photo post from Corey that got The Other Way viewers talking was of him and Evelin standing together geotagged in Engabao.

He captioned it, “Happy Friday everyone! Enjoy this weekend! Evelin and I went on a nice Engabao hike together.”

The comments section of the post lit up with supporters and haters of the couple, although the criticism they got seemed to all be about the same thing, which was the fact that The Other Way viewers are surprised that they are still together.

One person jabbed, “What a public toxic relationship. One minute she’s throwing you under the bus complaining about you, your behaviour & drinking. The next you’re showing public displays of affection. I would rather be on my own on top of a mountain than be in an awful relationship like this.”

Another critic commented, “How are you two still together?”

While someone else questioned, “Still together??? (face with medical mask emojis).”

Evelin Villegas bashed Corey Rathgeber during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

While Evelin decided not to engage with Steven Johnson after he commented on the revealing way she usually dresses, she had plenty of energy to attack Corey during The Other Way Tell All.

It seems like Evelin will not let Corey getting with another woman while they were on a break go, and she laid into him about it again even after most of their time on Season 3 was spent fighting about it.

There was no resolve by the end of their time on the Tell All but they appear to be doing better now. The hot and cold pattern in their relationship is very on-brand for them and 90 Day viewers have become accustomed to seeing them fight and then make up.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.