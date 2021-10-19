90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers call out Victor’s red flags when he defended himself against his cheating

90 Day Fiance viewers called out the red flags that Victor dropped when he explained his infidelity. Pic credit: TLC

It is no secret that Victor cheated on Ellie since she described the incident in detail on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

While Ellie thought she and Victor were in a committed relationship, she found out that he was having an entire other relationship with a woman in Providencia. Ellie did not find out about the cheating from Victor. Instead, she found out rudely when the other woman started messaging her.

The other woman messaged screenshots of her conversations with Victor, said they were living together, talked about having children, and told Ellie to give him up.

When Ellie confronted Victor, he took no responsibility and instead said that the other woman trapped him and that it wouldn’t happen again. Ellie took Victor’s word for it and moved on, intending to speak more about the incident when she saw him in person.

That conversation happened on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and viewers saw many flags in Victor’s response.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics laid into Victor McLean for his infidelity explanation to Ellie Rose

When Ellie confronted Victor and asked him to explain more about the cheating, he deflected a lot of it and tried to make it seem like the relationship was less serious than it was.

One popular 90 Day fan page, @merrypants, made a meme with a picture of Victor’s face inside a red flag and used Victor’s words of defense from the episode, “It was during quarentine, I didn’t mean most of the things that we were talking about.”

Some else on Twitter harped on Victor’s response to Ellie with a gif of someone conspicuously drinking tea from a very large cup. They added, “When he cheats on you, moved in with his lover and denies everything when confronted. (many red flag emojis).”

@merrypants made another meme where they used Victor from the episode, saying, “but it wasn’t, like, anything serious for me.”

They added the comment, “In a full blown relationship: living in someone’s house sleeping in their bed, eating their food, discussing having kids etc…. What more has to happen for it to be serious for you?”

Ellie Rose gets upset about paying for everything with Victor McLean

The other red flag popping up in Victor and Ellie’s relationship is the fact that she has to pay for everything and support him completely.

That became apparent when they were in a hardware store, and Victor was picking out things they needed to rebuild their place on Providencia and Ellie got annoyed. Ellie feels like since Victor never has to contribute anything, he doesn’t always appreciate money and what Ellie is doing for him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.