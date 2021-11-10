90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Steven Johnston fears he’ll ‘let people down’ if he doesn’t change

Steven with a V feels he needs to change or else he’ll “let down” people in his life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Steven Johnston fears that he’ll “let down” the important people in his life so he’s making changes.

Viewers met Steven this season, a self-professed strict Mormon from Utah who met his Russian fiancee, Alina, on a dating app.

Steven and Alina’s relationship has confused many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers because they don’t seem to be well-matched.

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers watched as Steven proposed to Alina.

Steven was extremely nervous as he performed a self-composed song and played the keyboard before asking for Alina’s hand in marriage.

Surprisingly to some 90 Day Fiance viewers, Alina accepted Steven’s proposal and said, “Yes!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Steven Johnston wants to ‘change’

Now, Steven is looking to make some changes about himself to feel “sufficient” in life.

The 25-year-old TLC star took to his Instagram page to share a video with his 7,495 followers on Monday, November 8.

The video was captioned, “Song I composed to propose to Alina,” and in it, Steven sang for his fans.

“While writing this song I began to cry when I penned the words ‘ask you eternally, ask you to marry me’,” Steven captioned his post.

“I choose to share it with everyone today to announce my 180 day challenge to change my life. I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling insufficient sometimes. Over the next 180 days I want to combat these feelings by accomplishing important goals I’ve set for myself,” he continued.

“I’ll be posting a weekly update on my progress on the YouTube channel I created today.”

Steven Johnston sets goals for himself

Steven then listed his goals, which were to “Publish a novel, release a music album, create language program, gain 20 pounds, and make an online store.”

“I’m announcing this challenge to myself publicly because I really want to change. There are so many wonderful people in my life and if I don’t change I’m afraid I will let them down,” Steven continued.

He concluded his post, “I encourage anyone who has been waiting to achieve something great in their lives to join me with their own personal 180 day challenge.”

When 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched Steven’s proposal on the show, they suffered from some major secondhand embarrassment.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers commented that Steven couldn’t sing and that he struggled to bring himself to say the words, “Marry me” while proposing.

Steven just joined 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season, but he’s already left quite the impression with viewers who have described him as “creepy,” are “disgusted” by his behavior, and find him to be a “hypocrite.”

Despite what 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think of Steven, his fiancee Alina sees enough good qualities in him that she’s willing to meet him at the altar.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.