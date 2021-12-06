90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas teases return to 90 Day franchise following Tell All

Corey and Evelin might be on another TLC show. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way franchise closed out the season with four couples tying the knot. One of them included Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, who’ve had a rocky relationship since we first met them.

Now that they’re married on-screen, some 90 Day Fiance fans believe that they may not be featured on The Other Way anymore, though there’s no real reason to remove them just because they are married.

If that is indeed the case, she will have to keep that under wraps due to contractual obligations but we wouldn’t be surprised if the couple appears on the next season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Evelin Villegas teases return to TLC following season finale

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All recently aired so now we can bid goodbye to the season, but this might not be the last we’ve seen of Evelin.

She recently shared a post to Instagram along with behind-the-scenes images from the season and gave an update on her marriage to Corey Rathgeber.

“The update is @coreyrathgeber_90 and I are having what we call our pre-honeymoon traveling through Centro America for now taking time for us and will keep you posted of our future projects,” wrote Evelin.

She also teased that although the season is over we might be seeing her and Corey against.

“We love you guys ♥️ never thought I’ll be in the 90 Day family,” said Evelin. “I still remember Corey and I waiting for every Sunday episode and joking about how we could never be in it cause we didn’t have enough drama, little that we know.”

“You might keep seeing us back again,” she added.

Evelin Villegas thanks her supporters

In her lengthy Instagram message, which was posted before the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All aired last night, Evelin thanked the people who’ve supported her.

“It’s been an honor! Thank you all for following our story and being there [through our] ups and downs,” wrote Evelin. “It’s crazy how I have opened my life to so many people and you all have become part of it [through] love and heartaches, immaturity and grow.”

“Thanks to our film crew who I have grown to love as friends and thanks to my sisters…” she added. “Thanks to my supporters who fight every troll who comes into my page 💪 you guys are the best! Love you all.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.