90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas feels like a ‘failure’ due to her anxiety and panic attacks

Evelin Villegas opens up about her mental health. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas recently suffered another panic attack, and she admitted to feeling like a failure due to her mental health issues. Evelin’s battle with anxiety and panic attacks came to light in a previous episode, and she has since opened up about it on social media.

Before tying the knot with Corey Rathgeber on the show, the U.S native expressed concern that his bride could very well suffer a panic attack and call the whole thing off.

On the day of their wedding, Corey was so concerned that Evelin might get anxious and change her mind that he broke the tradition of not seeing the bride before the wedding and went to talk with Evelin.

Luckily, things worked out, and the couple had a lovely ceremony with their friends and family.

Now that the season is over, Evelin and Corey are enjoying their time as newlyweds traveling to several countries, but Evelin is still battling anxiety and panic attacks.

Evelin Villegas says she feels like a failure due to anxiety

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has been showing photos from her travels with Corey Rathgeber, but she recently had a major hiccup. Evelin posted an image of her passport and ticket while she appeared to be at the airport waiting for her next adventure.

However, the exciting moment was dampened by her mental health issues, and she opened up her struggles in the Instagram story.

“Wish I didn’t suffer from anxiety, panic attacks are the worse,” wrote Evelin. “I always feel like a failure when I get them this bad.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I would do everything to not feel this way anymore,” she added.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas gets support from social media followers

Since opening up about her battle with anxiety and panic attacks, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has been getting lots of support from people going through the same thing.

A few hours ago, Evelin took to social media to thank her followers for their support, a welcome change since she is often hounded with hate from trolls.

“Thank you to all of you that reached out to me about anxiety and share your struggles,” wrote Evelin in another message posted to her Instagram Story. “[It] is not easy to share what you go [through], thanks for making me feel not alone.”

In the post, Evelin also revealed what triggered the most recent panic attack and noted that the small size of the plane played a major role in that.

“The small plane really triggered me today,” explained Evelin. “When they closed the doors I felt I couldn’t breathe cause they weren’t turning on the ac and we were just waiting inside that little tube under the hot sun of El Salvador. I got so anxious.”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

“Thanks again, you guys are the best,” added Evelin before ending her post. “If I could ask for a wish [it] will be that we all can be free from anxiety.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.