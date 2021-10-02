90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers: Sumit Singh says his mother blamed him for ‘losing another daughter’

Sumit Singh’s mother Sahna has been deeply affected by the death of her daughter and she holds deep resentment towards him for it. Pic credit: TLC

Sumit Singh, one of the stars of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, revealed that his mother blamed him for his sister’s death.

Viewers of The Other Way know that Sumit’s parents, Anil and Sahna, don’t approve of his relationship with Jenny Slatten.

Sumit’s mother, Sahna, even threatened suicide if he marries Jenny.

Sumit and Jenny’s 30-year age gap is the main reason that his parents disapprove of his relationship.

As viewers learned this season on The Other Way, Sumit was previously married through an arranged marriage but was unhappy.

Sumit’s parents, especially his mother, were very fond of Sumit’s ex-wife and were upset when he divorced her.

In a new preview clip for Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, (which you can watch here) Sumit admits to Jenny that his mom Sahna resented him for the death of his sister.

Sumit explained to Jenny that he lies a lot because it was what he was taught by his father. Sumit’s father Anil would please his wife Sahna, even if it meant lying — as Sumit told Jenny, “lie or suffer.”

Sumit Singh’s mother saw his ex-wife as a replacement for the daughter she lost

He also explained that his mother Sahna spent a lot of time with Sumit’s ex-wife and when he divorced her, Sahna felt as though she was “missing a daughter in her life.”

Sumit then revealed that his sister, who was one-and-a-half years younger than him, passed away at just eight months old of jaundice. Sumit rationalized his mother’s behavior by saying she was essentially trying to replace the daughter she lost with Sumit’s wife.

He admitted that his mom felt as though he “snatched her happiness” from her when he divorced his ex-wife and he believed that abandoning his arranged marriage caused his mom to blame him for losing “another” daughter, which she considered his ex-wife to be.

“Sometimes it feels like my mother is taking revenge,” Sumit told Jenny. “Like she is mad at me because she’s not happy she lost a girl she had a connection with.

“So maybe this explain that’s why my mom don’t like Jenny because she, like, consider Jenny as like one who helped me in order to get divorced,” Sumit added.

Sumit Singh’s parents have never approved of his relationship with Jenny Slatten

During last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Sumit’s parents weren’t pleased when he revealed that he and Jenny were now engaged.

Jenny was tired of missing out on Sumit’s family’s functions and being stuck at home because his family doesn’t approve of their relationship.

As Sumit’s brother explained, they’ll welcome Jenny as a friend of Sumit’s, but never as a member of their family.

Jenny and Sumit have been dragging their relationship on for a decade after meeting online.

Their relationship seemed doomed from the start, given that Sumit initially catfished Jenny with fake pics and a fake name; but Jenny didn’t mind and luckily for Sumit, she fell in love with the man behind the facade.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Sumit is over his relationship with Jenny and is just dragging her along at this point.

Many fans of The Other Way have begged Jenny to return to the U.S. and forget about chasing marriage with him because 10 years and several excuses later, Jenny and Sumit have yet to tie the knot.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.