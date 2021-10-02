90 Day Fiance The Other Way spoiler: Armando’s mom struggles with Armando’s orientation

Armando’s mom will share her struggles about her feelings towards her son being gay. Pic credit: TLC

Armando’s mom Virginia has been struggling with her son’s sexual orientation since viewers first met her on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. During the next episode, Virginia will express more about how she is feeling about her son being gay.

Armando was married and had a daughter but has maintained that he was still in the closet during that part of his life. His wife was tragically killed in a car accident which left Armando to take care of their daughter, Hannah.

Kenny and Armando met on a support group for gay fathers and their love grew from there, enough for Kenny to move to Mexico to be with Armando.

Armando broke the news to his parents that he was gay before moving out of their place and in with Kenny, and it wasn’t received warmly. Since then, both his parents have been struggling with how they feel about their son’s orientation and there is underlying awkward tension.

During the next episode of The Other Way, Armando’s mom and sister will talk with Kenny’s daughter Cassie about how she feels after hearing the news of the wedding.

Virginia will explain in Spanish, “For me, it was very hard when Armando told me he was gay.”

Armando’s sister continues, “He had a wife…”

Cassie will respond, “It’s just hard to see, ’cause I’ve never been around people who didn’t, like, accept our family.”

Armando already had a talk with his mom about being gay when he invited her to their wedding. While Virginia said she would always love and support him, Armando took from that conversation that she would never be genuinely happy for him.

Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier are excited to celebrate their love at their wedding

Armando and Kenny are planning an extravagant wedding to celebrate their union and hired local gay wedding planners to make the arrangements. Armando wants mariachi music, fireworks, and elegance while Kenny is worried that Armando is going to turn into bridezilla.

Kenny and Armando have had to overcome a lot of hardships and roadblocks to get to this point where they are able to get married in Mexico.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.